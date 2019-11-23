Due to the killings in Zamfara, the state governor, Bello Matawalle has vowed to arrest his processor, Abdul’aziz Yari if killings continue in the state.

The governor said this on Friday, November 22, 2019, while receiving firearms surrendered by repentant bandits at the Government House, Gusau.

Matawalle alleged that there were attacks and killings of people anytime the former governor visited the state.

He said, “I decided to take this action against the former governor because I observed that whenever he visited the state, there would be attacks and killing of innocent people immediately he left.”

Former Governor of Zamfara state, Abdul-Aziz Yari accused of sponsoring bandits in the state by his successor, Bello Matawalle.

The governor alleged that the recent killings in Karaye village was the third time the Yari visited the state. He added that his predecessor’s visit was followed by a security breach, which he described as “too much of coincidence.”

“Security is the responsibility of all and I wonder why some people such as the former governor and his followers are not happy with the current development in which the security of the state has significantly improved,” he said.

According to Punch, the governor has instructed security agencies in the state to arrest and prosecute anybody found to be responsible for the killings.

He said that he would not allow “some failed politicians” to destroy the state for their personal interests.

However, the Special Adviser to Yari on Media, Alhaji Ibrahim Dosara, when contacted for comments refused to respond saying that only the Publicity Secretary Committee Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Alhji Ibrahim Magaji, could comment on the matter.

Punch reports that several attempts made to speak with Magaji did not yield any result.