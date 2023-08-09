ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

YALI network tasks youths on prioritising economic emancipation

News Agency Of Nigeria
Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) [Credit: U.S. Embassy in Eritrea]
Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) [Credit: U.S. Embassy in Eritrea]

African Regional Ambassador stated that according to statistics from the United Nations indicate that youths will take over global economy in a few decades, hence the need to prepare Nigeria youths to implement the lessons garnered from the fellowship.

Recommended articles

Prof. Abah Ikwue, African Regional Ambassador, YALI, gave the advice in Owerri, while addressing newsmen Wednesday, August 9, 2023. Ikwue who was reacting to the 2023 Mandela Washington Fellowship which held from July 31 to Aug. 3, said that youths were at the heart of global economy.

According to him, statistics from the United Nations indicate that youths will take over global economy in a few decades, hence the need to prepare Nigeria youths to implement the lessons garnered from the fellowship.

ADVERTISEMENT

He advised YALI members to look inward with the aim of capturing economic leadership before shifting focus to political leadership.

“Youths must rise above poverty and hunger and command respect before dabbling into politics because it will be very difficult for youths to take over political leadership without economic stability”, he said.

The Africa Regional Ambassador, who is also a lecturer in the Department of English and Literature Alvan Ikoku Federal College of Education, Owerri, commended the Federal Government for creating the enabling environment for economic emancipation of youths.

He urged the youths to domesticate the knowledge from the fellowship for economic stability as they prepare to become future leaders of the country.

Overtime, the Federal Government has doled out startups to Nigerians through the Nigeria Incentive-bases Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL) and the Bank of Industry.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Nigerian youths have utilised these opportunities and further ventured into areas of interest such as music and business management and they have been largely successful”, he said.

He, therefore, urged participants of the fellowship to grow their economic base by domesticating knowledge from the fellowship so as to be better prepared for political leadership.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that YALI was launched in 2010 to support young African leaders to spur economic growth strengthen democratic governance and enhance peace and security across sub Saharan Africa.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Akpabio mistakenly announces senators’ ‘holiday allowance’ during plenary

Akpabio mistakenly announces senators’ ‘holiday allowance’ during plenary

NG-CARES disburses ₦77.7m to 518 small scale traders in Zamfara

NG-CARES disburses ₦77.7m to 518 small scale traders in Zamfara

Niger unveils new national anthem reflecting unity against terrorism

Niger unveils new national anthem reflecting unity against terrorism

YALI network tasks youths on prioritising economic emancipation

YALI network tasks youths on prioritising economic emancipation

Group calls for equal opportunities for women farmers

Group calls for equal opportunities for women farmers

5 prominent Nigerians who have advised ECOWAS against military intervention in Niger

5 prominent Nigerians who have advised ECOWAS against military intervention in Niger

NGO urges govt on protection of indigenous peoples’ rights

NGO urges govt on protection of indigenous peoples’ rights

Diaspora doctors are welcome to the Nigerian army – COAS

Diaspora doctors are welcome to the Nigerian army – COAS

Mbah submit additional list of 5 commissioner nominees to Enugu Assembly

Mbah submit additional list of 5 commissioner nominees to Enugu Assembly

Pulse Sports

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

Michelle Alozie: 'Most beautiful' Super Falcons star has gained over 80k followers since start of 2023 FIFAWWC

Michelle Alozie: 'Most beautiful' Super Falcons star has gained over 80k followers since start of 2023 FIFAWWC

My 'yansh' is fine - Michelle Alozie speaks about stamp from Lauren James

My 'yansh' is fine - Michelle Alozie speaks about stamp from Lauren James

I am very sorry — Oparanozie begs angry Nigerians for forgiveness after penalty miss

I am very sorry — Oparanozie begs angry Nigerians for forgiveness after penalty miss

Oshoala takes 1st penalty next time: Reactions as England send Super Falcons home

Oshoala takes 1st penalty next time: Reactions as England send Super Falcons home

Lauren James: Nigerians, fans troll Chelsea star for 'dumb' stamp on Super Falcons' Alozie

Lauren James: Nigerians, fans troll Chelsea star for 'dumb' stamp on Super Falcons' Alozie

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Canada opens door for carpenters, plumbers, welders from Nigeria, others. [infoguidenigeria]

Canada opens door for carpenters, plumbers, welders from Nigeria, others

NLC nationwide protest [BBC]

NLC demands ₦200,000 as national minimum wage, threaten nationwide strike

President Bola Tinubu. [Twitter:@officialABAT]

Tinubu seeks Senate support to release military for Niger intervention

President Bola Tinubu at the AU meeting in Kenya. [Presidency]

8 reasons the world still underrates Nigeria