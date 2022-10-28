RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Yakubu says INEC can’t force candidates to attend debates

Bayo Wahab

The INEC boss says debates are democratic rights and cannot be forced on any candidate.

INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu. [Punch]
The INEC boss said this on Thursday, October 27, 2022, during the quarterly consultative meeting with media executives in Abuja.

Yakubu said debates are democratic rights and cannot be forced on any candidate.

He, however, added that there are “unspoken consequences” for those who failed to attend.

He said, “I am not sure we can compel someone to attend the debate. You cannot do that. Even in most advanced countries, you can’t compel someone to do anything in a democracy. Debate, just like voting, is a democratic right. We know debates are to make citizens be better informed.

“However, there is an unspoken consequence for candidates not participating. I also understand that some candidates prefer not to attend in order to avoid making mistakes that would drive voters from them.

“We are, however, happy with the job the election debate group is doing. The effort of the media in this aspect should be supported, but they should also be non-partisan.

“Many political parties have come to complain to us that they are not invited to debate. In 2019, we have over 70 presidential candidates and now we have 18.

“I know it will be difficult to take all over the along but we should try to accommodate them.”

The next presidential election is slated for February 25, 2023, and Nigerians expect all the presidential candidates to participate in political debates ahead of the election.

Bayo Wahab

