Yakasai asks Tinubu to ensure accountability in operations of Nigeria Air

News Agency Of Nigeria

Yakasai asks Tinubu to ensure accountability in operations of Nigeria Air. [Twitter:FG]

Yakasai also felicitated with the President-elect, Senator Bola Tinubu, and other Nigerians on the development.

He expressed his feelings on Friday in Kano shortly after the Nigeria Air fleet flew in to Abuja.

The elder statesman noted that the arrival of aircraft, which coincided with activities leading to the inauguration of the elected President, signified good omen for the incoming administration and the nation.

“It’s a big one for the incoming President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, since it coincides with his inauguration due largely to anticipated economic potentials associated with the venture,” he said.

Yakasai, however, cautioned that “Tinubu must ensure probity and accountability in the operations of the Nigeria Air, suffice to say that we must avoid the pitfalls that obliterated the first idea”.

He recalled that mismanagement and lack of patriotism by staff were among the long list of factors that killed the Nigeria’s first national carrier.

He said Nigeria was lucky to be counted among those who boast of the national carrier, stressing that the spillover effect, if managed well, will boost the economy.

Yakasai therefore tasked Tinubu to ensure that Nigeria Air blossomed under his leadership to further demonstrate Nigeria’s leadership role in Africa.

The elder statesman further praised Buhari for the parting gift, saying “you (Buhari) have written your name in gold as far as our Aviation industry is concerned”.

News Agency Of Nigeria

