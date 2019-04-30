The Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, Abdul Rahman Ado Ibrahim, says of ﻿ Kogi state is being misled by "money" and a group of "extremely wrong people around him".

Ibrahim, an influential traditional ruler in Kogi state, said Governor Bello has lost the goodwill of the people and it would be difficult to convince them to vote him for a second term in office.

The traditional ruler said he supported Bello in 2015 because his assessment of the governor was positive, but “he is a different thing today”.

In an interview with DailyTrust, the traditional ruler said Bello does not listen to the counsel of traditional leaders “but he gave more time to those who idolize him”.

“So there is this issue of the boy [Bello] not knowing what he should do because he has extremely wrong people around him. Bello is a nice young man and highly intelligent; that is why I recommended him at that time,” Ibrahim said.

“People said I was supporting Bello because he is my cousin. Well, partly, that could be one reason. Two, he had money to do it, and that money is what has misled him so far.

“A good person should always put money aside and put reality in the front. Money should just be a palliative anytime you need it.

“The governor did not allow traditional rulers to advise him. I haven’t sat with him to advise him on issues that are required to stabilise the peace of the people. I think I should advise him on policy issues, but he gave more time to those who idolize him. He is enjoying that.”

Another impediment to Bello's second term bid is the nonpayment of salaries. On this, the Ohinoyi could not say much.

“For the assessment, I can’t say much, I can only talk about what people are saying and what I read in the papers,” he said.

“I don’t know how he does it. If people say he didn’t pay salaries, I cannot say why he didn’t do that. As far as I am concerned, he is paying salaries. I cannot comment on whatever they say he is doing.”

Regardless of the negative comments about Bello, the ruler still values their relationship.

“Whatever I want to say is that my human relation with him should not be put to shame. I introduced him and favoured him in place of others. I did my own assessment of him at that time. He is a different thing today, as far as I’m concerned,” he said.

“His relationship with Ebira people is a bit dented because he has more relationship with the Igala people, who are leading him in government. And they are the people I am now talking to so that they will have a change of mind and vote him back.

“Honestly, they have the votes. All I am trying to do is to get them to give him another term, after that if they don’t need to see his face anymore they can seal his fate. Whatever term they want to give, I’m prepared to go to any length.

“I’m really trying to get my people to support his second term, but I know that they don’t want to hear me say that.”

Meanwhile, Governor Bello says he has God's blessingand support of the people to seek a second term in office.

This is even as the governor has denied rumours that he is seconds away from leaving the ruling All Progressives Congress for Accord Party.