The Governor stated this at the banquet hall of the Government House, Lokoja, during the inauguration of the Kogi State House of Assembly Commission on Wednesday, April 17, 2019.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Onogwu Muhammed, Governor Bello said a second term in office would help consolidate the achievements of the past three years.

He noted that his declaration came after thorough consultations with the leadership of his party both at the national and state level and calls from the people of Kogi State on him to run again.

“I would like to inform the good people of the State, the All Progressive Congress family and supporters from the state, the Local Government Areas down to the wards and polling units, as well as various stakeholders, opinion molders, families and friends of my interest to run for a second term in office as the Executive Governor of Kogi State,” Bello announced.

“I have sought the blessing of the Almighty God and our good people; I will have to contest for the second term so that we can build on our modest achievements so far in the state by taking it to the next level,” he declared.

The Governor further pointed out that following the official release of the State’s election time table by the electoral umpire, it became necessary to make his intention known.

Kogi governorship election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had fixed the Kogi governorship election for Saturday, November 2, 2019.

Bello, the incumbent, will be seeking to fly the APC flag for the second time in a keenly contested primary election with Senator James Faleke.

Faleke, running mate to late Abubakar Audu, fell-out with the APC following the refusal of the party to declare him as the governorship candidate after the death of the flag bearer [Audu].

Bello of the APC was declared winner of the 2015 governorship election after Supreme Court upheld his election.