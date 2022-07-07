Yahaya Bello doles out N7m to NYSC members, gives 2 automatic job

Bello, who spoke at the passing out ceremony of the batch at the Muhammadu Buhari Square, Lokoja, promised to give N10,000 to each of the 725 outgoing NYSC members to support their transportation back to their various destinations.

The governor said that the automatic employment for Jemilu Akpah being a physically challenged; and Mary Aimuan, was for their contributions to the improvement of their host communities.

He thanked the outgoing NYSC members “for the sacrifices made toward uplifting the standard of peoples’ lives.

“Your specific contributions in Primary Health Care delivery services, provision of quality education and rural infrastructure and advocacy in Sustainable Development Goals were critical in fostering and promoting government’s transformation agenda.

“Your deployment to various communities must have endeared you to their custom and tradition and consequently broadened your perception and understanding of the imperatives of a united Nigeria.

“Your post service aspirations should be toward making Nigeria a better place through selfless service, dedication to duty, honesty, integrity and accountability.

“You should be good ambassadors of the scheme and spread the gospel of its good virtues,” Bello said.

The Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Mr Idris Musa, commended the the governor for creating enabling environment which ensured the safety and wellbeing of the youth corps members in the state.

Earlier, the NYSC State Coordinator, Mrs Mofoluwaso Williams, had commended the NYSC members for their contributions to national development through personal and group Community Service Development (CDS) projects.

She noted that the service year had exposed them to the core values of the NYSC scheme, anchored on patriotism, integrity, efficiency, commitment and teamwork.

She said “as you bow out from service today, it is important to reiterate the fact that the era of seeking only white collar jobs is over.

“I, therefore, admonish you to put to good use, the various skills that you have been impacted with through the NYSC Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development programme.”

In their separate comments, Akpah and Aimuan, thanked the governor for the opportunity to serve the state, describing it as a rare privilege.