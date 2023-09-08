ADVERTISEMENT
YABATECH plans to float TV station, approaches NBC

News Agency Of Nigeria

The NBC boss commended the college management and the radio station board, expressing his delight and admiration on Yabatech’s remarkable achievements.

Yaba-College-of-Technology-Yabatech

The YABATECH Rector, Ibraheem Abdul, disclosed this on Thursday when the new Zonal Director of NBC, Raphael Akpan, paid a courtesy visit to the College in Lagos.

According to Abdul, the establishment of the TV station in the college will go a long way toward enhancing training of students in communication and media skills.

He sought the support of the NBC in acquiring a television station licence, having made a landmark achievement on the running of a radio station without defaulting on the rules set by the commission.

“ The college endeavours at breaking a new ground in the line of teaching and learning, to produce graduates that can compete favorably with their counterparts in the field of work globally, with an on hand experience.

“This exciting development signals a new era for Yabatech Radio, as it embarks on a journey towards expanding its reach and impact.

“ With the support of the NBC Lagos, the College is poised to make even greater strides in the broadcasting realm,” the Rector said.

Abdul said that the visit would serve as a reminder of the collaborative efforts between YABATECH and the NBC toward developing a formidable synergy at ensuring Yaba Radio station carries out her duties with utmost excellence.

He also pledged that the radio station would continue to uphold the guidelines and regulations laid down by the Commission and support new initiatives toward improving the sector.

Akpan, in his response, commended the college management and the radio station board, expressing his delight and admiration on Yabatech’s remarkable achievements in the media industry.

He also lauded Yabatech’s exemplary role in the media landscape with a pledge of the zone’s unwavering support in assisting the college on the bid to acquire her television licence.

“This is an indication of the Commission’s recognition of Yabatech’s significant contributions to the broadcasting sector and dedication to fostering its growth,” Akpan added.

He reaffirmed the commission’s commitment to protecting rights and interests of its licensees and pledged its unwavering support to the Yabatech Radio to enhance seamless operations.

