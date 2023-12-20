Yaba psychiatric hospital records 100% admission increase in 2023

The Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Dr Olugbenga Owoeye, made this known at the Annual Scorecard presentation tagged: “A Day With the Medical Director” organised by the hospital on Wednesday in Lagos.

Owoeye said the total number of new cases increased by seven per cent, while there was a three per cent increase in the number of follow-up patients male and female.

According to him, the increase in admission cases can be attributed to the rising cases of mental health conditions in the country due to the current economic challenges accompanied by other socio-economic factors.

He said, ”It can be deduced that in 2023, the total number of all patients attendance increased by three per cent. There was a seven per cent increase in new cases attended, compared to no increase in 2022.

“We also have a 100 per cent increase in admission cases in which the drug abuse cases is 10 per cent increase and discharge cases are reduced by 10 per cent.”

On the achievements recorded by the hospital within the period under review, Owoeye listed the completion of the Administrative building, Yaba, rehabilitation of internal roads and drainages in Yaba and Oshodi annexe of the hospital.

He said others included rehabilitation of hospital wards, Yaba and Oshodi annexe, ongoing construction of work on the tele-psychiatric centre in the hospital, upgrading of the physiotherapy department and ongoing construction work on the Out-patients Clinic in the hospital among others.

“Under my watch as the medical director, major developmental projects were facilitated at different stages and times both in Yaba and Oshodi annexe which has greatly improved the pictorial state and aesthetics value of the hospital as well as health service delivery compared to what it was in the time past.

“This had been made possible with funds released by the Federal Government for capital projects,” Owoeye said.

Owoeye identified inadequate manpower and funding as the two major challenges faced by the hospital within the year under review – 2023.

According to him, the recent exit of health professionals in the country in search of the proverbial green pasture has had significant effects on hospital manpower.

He emphasised the urgent need to put in place a system for the replacement of those that had left and reduce the bureaucratic bottlenecks with approval for replacement for those that had exited the system.

On prospects for 2024, Owoeye said that the welfare of the staff would be prioritised and efforts would be made to boost manpower development and training of staff.

“In 2024, every effort will be made to ensure that all ongoing projects in the hospital are completed within the time frame.

“It is expected that the completion of these projects will further enhance the quality of mental health care service delivery in the hospital. We hope to embark on more new projects in 2024.