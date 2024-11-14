Richest billionaires under 25 years old, how they make their money

While many have inherited their fortunes through family legacies, others, like Kevin David Lehmann with his major stake in Germany's leading drugstore chain, demonstrate the long-standing business acumen passed down through generations.

This article looks into the stories behind their wealth, their industries, and how their fortunes were amassed, shedding light on a generation poised to shape the future of global business.

Luca Del Vecchio (23) and Clemente Del Vecchio (20) - $5.2 billion: Industry: Eyewear

Clemente Del Vecchio and his brother Luca boast a remarkable net worth of $5.2 billion, making him one of the youngest billionaires globally.

Their wealth primarily stems from a 12.5% stake in Delfin, the Luxembourg-based holding company founded by his late father, Leonardo Del Vecchio, who was the chairman of EssilorLuxottica, the world’s largest eyewear company behind Ray-Bans.

Following their father's passing in June 2022, Clemente inherited a substantial portion of this vast fortune, which was estimated at around $25.5 billion at that time

Kim Jung-youn (20) - $1.2 billion, Kim Jung-min (22) - $1.2 billion: Industry: Gaming

Kim Jung-youn, at just 20 years old, has become a billionaire with a net worth of $1.2 billion, primarily due to her inheritance from her late father, Kim Jung-ju, the founder of Nexon, South Korea's largest gaming company.

Following her father's death in February 2022, she and her sister, Kim Jung-min, inherited significant stakes in their father's holding company, NXC Corporation.

Kim Jung-youn and her sister each hold approximately 30.78% of NXC, which is the largest shareholder in Nexon, owning nearly 48% of the company.

This stake was valued at around $2.5 billion before taxes.

However, due to South Korea's high inheritance tax rates—one of the highest in the world—the sisters' net worth was adjusted to approximately $1 billion each after accounting for their tax liabilities

Livia Voigt (20) - $1.3 billion: Industry: Electrical Equipment

Livia Voigt has a net worth of $1.3 billion, primarily through her minority stake in WEG, a leading Brazilian electrical equipment manufacturer.

This company was co-founded by her late grandfather, Werner Ricardo Voigt, in 1961, and has since grown to become one of the largest producers of electric motors globally, producing over 21 million units annually and operating in 135 countries.

Livia and her older sister, Dora Voigt de Assis, each own a 3.1% stake in WEG, which has significantly contributed to their wealth.

Despite this substantial ownership, neither Livia nor Dora holds an executive position or board seat within the company.

Their cousins, Eduardo and Mariana Voigt Schwartz, hold slightly larger stakes at 3.9%, but the sisters' shares are still considerable enough to place them among the youngest billionaires in the world.

Kevin David Lehmann (22) - $3.2 billion: Industry: Retail

Kevin David Lehmann has amassed a net worth of approximately $3.2 billion, primarily through his substantial ownership stake in dm-drogerie markt (dm), one of Germany's largest drugstore chains.

He holds a 50% stake in the company, which has been a significant contributor to his wealth.

Kevin's journey to billionaire status began when his father, Guenther Lehmann, transferred his ownership in dm to him in 2017.

This transfer occurred when Kevin was just 14 years old, marking a pivotal moment in his financial trajectory.

Guenther had initially invested in dm back in 1974, and under his stewardship, the company grew to become a retail giant with over 4,000 locations across Europe and annual revenues exceeding $17 billion as of 2023.

Despite his immense wealth, Kevin David Lehmann remains relatively low-profile and has not taken on an active role in the day-to-day operations of dm.

Both he and his father have chosen to maintain a distance from the public eye, focusing instead on the management of their investments.

Remi Dassault (23) - $2.1 billion: Industry: Aerospace and Software

Remi Dassault, at just 23 years old, has a net worth of approximately $2.1 billion, primarily derived from his family's extensive holdings in the aerospace and software industries.

He is the son of Olivier Dassault, who was a prominent figure in both business and politics until his tragic death in a helicopter crash in 2021.

The Dassault family has a long-standing legacy in aviation, with roots tracing back to the founding of Dassault Aviation by Remi's grandfather, Marcel Dassault, who established the company as a manufacturer of military aircraft during World War I.

Zahan Mistry (25) - $4.7 billion: Industry: Conglomerate

Zahan Mistry, at 25 years old, has a net worth of approximately $4.7 billion, making him one of the youngest billionaires in the world.

His wealth primarily comes from his family's significant stake in Tata Sons, as well as his involvement in the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, a major construction conglomerate.

Zahan is the son of the late Cyrus Mistry, who served as the chairman of Tata Sons until his untimely death in a car accident in September 2022.

Following this tragic event, Zahan and his brother, Firoz Mistry, inherited a substantial portion of their family's wealth, including an 18.4% stake in Tata Sons, which is valued at around $9.8 billion collectively for both brothers.