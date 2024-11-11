Workers without valid resident ID to miss November salary, bonuses - Kwara Govt

This is contained in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Finance, Dr Hauwa Nuru, on Monday in Ilorin. Nuru reports that the registration started in July.

The KWSRRA, she said, is empowered by law to have relevant data on every resident in the state and allocate unique identities to each person for effective planning, resource management, service delivery, and public safety, among others.

“In line with the administration’s commitment to accountability and transparency in resource administration, a directive had since been issued mandating all state employees, including those across the 16 local government areas, to complete their registration.

“Effective from November, workers who have not registered will not receive salary payments or bonuses”, she said.

The commissioner noted that the KWSRRA registration was a vital step towards establishing a comprehensive and accurate database that enables us to serve Kwara residents more effectively and ensuring that every state worker is registered strengthens our payroll system, enhances service delivery, and builds trust in our processes.

“The integrity of our data impacts all our financial and administrative systems.

“A complete database helps us make informed decisions, allocate resources efficiently, and ensure that every eligible worker is compensated fairly and accurately”,

"All state employees who have not yet registered are advised to do so,” she added.

She urged all the state employees who are yet to register to promptly visit the nearest KWSRRA centre to complete their enrollment.