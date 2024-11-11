ADVERTISEMENT
Workers without valid resident ID to miss November salary, bonuses - Kwara Govt

News Agency Of Nigeria

The commissioner noted that the KWSRRA registration is a vital step towards establishing an accurate database that enables them to serve Kwara residents more effectively.

Dr Hauwa Nuru, Commissioner for Finance in Kwara State
Dr Hauwa Nuru, Commissioner for Finance in Kwara State

This is contained in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Finance, Dr Hauwa Nuru, on Monday in Ilorin. Nuru reports that the registration started in July.

The KWSRRA, she said, is empowered by law to have relevant data on every resident in the state and allocate unique identities to each person for effective planning, resource management, service delivery, and public safety, among others.

“In line with the administration’s commitment to accountability and transparency in resource administration, a directive had since been issued mandating all state employees, including those across the 16 local government areas, to complete their registration.

“Effective from November, workers who have not registered will not receive salary payments or bonuses”, she said.

The commissioner noted that the KWSRRA registration was a vital step towards establishing a comprehensive and accurate database that enables us to serve Kwara residents more effectively and ensuring that every state worker is registered strengthens our payroll system, enhances service delivery, and builds trust in our processes.

“The integrity of our data impacts all our financial and administrative systems.

“A complete database helps us make informed decisions, allocate resources efficiently, and ensure that every eligible worker is compensated fairly and accurately”,

"All state employees who have not yet registered are advised to do so,” she added.

She urged all the state employees who are yet to register to promptly visit the nearest KWSRRA centre to complete their enrollment.

By following this directive, the Kwara government is working to establish a more efficient and equitable system for its workforce and residents alike,” she stated.

