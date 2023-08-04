Ajuri Ngelale, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to President Bola Tinubu, disclosed this during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today, on Thursday, August 3, 2023.

He said when the new minimum wage is implemented, workers should expect nothing less than double of their current salary.

Ajuri said, “I don’t want to preempt the president or the work of the minimum wage committee that is getting it down in those states, but what I would say is this: the president will want nothing less than a doubling. I mean doubling of the current minimum wage.

“As of June 36 states have received N300 billion more than they had received in any previous month in the last two years. They already have more money right now.”

He added that state governments have all agreed during the last National Executive Council meeting that they would support the new minimum wage.

He also explained that the FG was already making moves to bring to down the cost of food and energy by supporting transport companies and coming up with agriculture intervention as well as SMEs capitalization.

This is coming days after President Tinubu assured Nigerians that his government would soon introduce a new minimum wage for workers.