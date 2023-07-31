The President announced this in his nationwide broadcast on Monday, July 31, 2023.

President Tinubu’s address came two days ahead of the impending strike of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

In the speech, the president highlighted some of the programmes his administration has put in place to cushion the effects of fuel subsidy removal which has subjected Nigerians to economic hardship.

On his programmes for workers, the President said, “We are also working in collaboration with the Labour unions to introduce a new national minimum wage for workers. I want to tell our workers this: your salary review is coming.

“Once we agree on the new minimum wage and general upward review, we will make budget provision for it for immediate implementation.”