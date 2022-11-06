RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Women Affairs Minister prescribes capital punishment for rape

Mrs Pauline Tallen, Minister of Women Affairs, has prescribed capital punishment for perpetrators of rape.

Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen. [Premiumtimes]
She said that only capital punishment and other forms of punishment commensurate with the inhuman crime of rape would act as deterrent to rape.

The minister, who expressed the commitment of her ministry to protection and promotion of women rights, said that rape had ravaged many women.

Tallen, however, blamed the slow judicial system as responsible for continued rape and other forms of violence against women.

She urged the judicial system to rise up to the occasion of rapid justice dispensation to not only eradicate rape but restore confidence in the judiciary.

he said: “Slow justice system is responsible for persistent violence against women and girls.”

