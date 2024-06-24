ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Witness says Emefiele unfairly awarded contracts to his wife, brother-in-law

News Agency Of Nigeria

Emefiele was also accused of using his office as CBN governor to confer unfair and corrupt advantage on two companies.

Godwin Emefiele [Punch]
Godwin Emefiele [Punch]

Recommended articles

Godwin Emefiele awarded contracts to companies belonging to his wife and his brother-in-law. Emefiele is standing trial on an alleged 20-count amended charge, preferred against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) before an FCT High Court in Maitama, Abuja.

He was alleged to have engaged in criminal breach of trust, forgery, conspiracy to obtain by false pretence and obtaining money by false pretence when he served as the apex bank’s boss.

The EFCC alleged that the former CBN boss forged a document titled: Re: Presidential Directive on Foreign Election Observer Missions dated January 26, 2023, with Ref No. SGF.43/L.01/201 and purported same to have emanated from the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (AGF).

ADVERTISEMENT

Besides he is also accused of using his office as CBN governor to confer unfair and corrupt advantage on two companies; "April 1616 Nigeria Ltd and Architekon Nigeria Ltd”.

Agboro, an investigator with the Independent, Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) who testified earlier was cross-examined further by Emefiele’s counsel, Mathew Burka, SAN.

When asked if the defendant conferred an unfair and corrupt advantage on himself, he answered: "he conferred on Saadatu Yaro, who is a Public Officer working under him. He also conferred on his wife and brother-in-law."

When asked if Emefiele alone could award and approve contracts, he answered that the contracts were approved by the defendant. Answering if there was no difference between CBN and Emefiele, he said: "The difference is that the defendant was an employee of CBN."

When asked if the defendant was a member of the tender’s board or procurement department, he said he did not know.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We limited our investigation to him, his wife, relatives and associates.

"Our findings revealed that the defendant was not a director or shareholder or an account signatory in either April 1616 limited or Architekon Nigeria limited."

He also admitted that there was no evidence of any payment made to Emefiele by these companies in the course of performing his duties at the CBN.

Also when asked if, in the course of their investigation, they interviewed people in the CBN to determine whether the two firms executed the jobs they were contracted to do, the witness said “yes”.

However, when asked if the team in their final report stated this fact, the witness said he could not recall if they did. Agboro being led in evidence by the EFCC counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo, SAN on March 11 tendered several documents including company registration documents and awards as well as payments for contracts relating to the two forms.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that documents his team, comprising of persons drawn from the ICPC, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) and the Department of State Service (DSS), showed that while a Director of "April 1616”, Yaro, is a Public Officer, with the CBN, Emefiele’s wife, Margaret Omoyile and his brother-in-law, Mac Congo were directors in Architekten.

Justice Hamza Muazu adjourned the matter until Tuesday, for re-examination of the witness.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Witness says Emefiele unfairly awarded contracts to his wife, brother-in-law

Witness says Emefiele unfairly awarded contracts to his wife, brother-in-law

Alleged plot to dethrone Sultan of Sokoto uncovered

Alleged plot to dethrone Sultan of Sokoto uncovered

Shehu Sani alleges plot by northern politicians visiting Buhari to unseat Tinubu

Shehu Sani alleges plot by northern politicians visiting Buhari to unseat Tinubu

Robbers posing as passengers steal motorcycles, kill okada riders in Osun

Robbers posing as passengers steal motorcycles, kill okada riders in Osun

NUJ cautions politicians against attacking journalists during Ondo, Edo elections

NUJ cautions politicians against attacking journalists during Ondo, Edo elections

VIDEO: Pro-Wike ex-LG bosses challenge police order, stage mass protest in Rivers

VIDEO: Pro-Wike ex-LG bosses challenge police order, stage mass protest in Rivers

Kano CP deploys more personnel to contending palaces amid Emirship tussle

Kano CP deploys more personnel to contending palaces amid Emirship tussle

How Guinness conquered football in Nigeria for over a decade

How Guinness conquered football in Nigeria for over a decade

Vice President Shettima's mother-in-law, Abubakar-Albishir passes away at 69

Vice President Shettima's mother-in-law, Abubakar-Albishir passes away at 69

Pulse Sports

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

‘Respect’- Super Eagles star Victor Boniface pays homage to Obafemi Martins

‘Respect’- Super Eagles star Victor Boniface pays homage to Obafemi Martins

PulseSports30: Olayinka, Dessers, Moffi crack top ten

PulseSports30: Olayinka, Dessers, Moffi crack top ten

PulseSports30: Okoye back among the best as Olawoyin finishes ahead of Tella

PulseSports30: Okoye back among the best as Olawoyin finishes ahead of Tella

Finidi George responds to accusation made by Victor Osimhen in viral video

Finidi George responds to accusation made by Victor Osimhen in viral video

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Edo State Governorship candidate, Patience Ndidi. [Vanguard]

Edo governorship candidate applauds Nigerian fathers for their sacrifices

A boy in the kitchen doing the dishes [iStock]

Why Nigerian parents must involve boys in house chores just like girls

Aerial view on Lagos island and the Lagos harbour. [Getty Images]

Reps approved Shippers Council Regulatory Bill gets crucial backing

Police capture notorious terrorist gang leader terrorising Yobe residents [Guardian]

Police capture notorious terrorist gang leader terrorising Yobe towns, residents