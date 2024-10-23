Witness narrates near-death experience during attack by 20 petrol tanker drivers

He was a witness in the alleged attempted murder filed against 20 Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD).

Akporeha narrated to the court how he was treated when he visited the Union General Secretary, Olawale Afolabi.

In the suit, marked: FCT/HC/CR/042/2023, a one-time PTD National Chairman, Lucky Osesua, is charged alongside 19 others on a five-count charge bordering on attempted murder, breach of peace and assault.

ADVERTISEMENT

The defendants were alleged to have attacked Akporeha, Augustine Egbon and Olawale Afolabi, thus acting in a manner likely to cause their death, among other offences.

Also charged with Osesua are Dayyabu Garga; Humble Obinna; Akinolu Olabisi; Godwin Nwaka; Tiamiu Sikiru; Abdulmimin Shaibu and John Amajuoyi.

Others are Zaira Aregbo; Patrick Erhivwor; Stephen Ogheneruemu; Gift Ukponku Sunday Ezeocha and seven others.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

At the resumed hearing Akporeha, while testifying for the prosecution, narrated how on Nov. 3, 2023, the NUPENG Deputy National President, Solomon Kilanko, Afolabi and Egbon arrived at the PTD office.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that the office served as the NUPENG Abuja liaison office.

Led in his evidence by the prosecution counsel, David Kaswe, Akporeha said they were curious over the delay in the opening of the entrance gate of the office.

“I saw Osesua, Humble Obinna and Dayyabu Garga standing at the entrance of the gate.

“The three defendants, called out others standing across the road to join them.

”Afolabi and I come quickly. Stepped out of the car to enter the premises of the office, through the pedestrian gate.

ADVERTISEMENT

” Immediately, they saw us, they started shouting thief thief,” he said.

He said that the defendants dragged Afolabi out of the premises and attacked him.

“While the attack was going on, they (defendants) were shouting, ‘We will kill them and nothing will happen.

“I was afraid for my life when I saw the violence netted on Solomon and Afolabi. I knew my life was in danger,” he said.

The witness said he later entered the building and entered the PTD chairman’s office.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that his driver, Peter Raymond went to the police station to report the incident.