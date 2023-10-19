Witches are not responsible for road traffic crashes in Nigeria - FRSC

This was disclosed by the SC Istifanus Ibrahim, Sector Commander, Cross River Sector Command of FRSC during the flag-off of 2023 Ember Month Safety Campaign. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of the campaign for 2023 was: “speed thrills but it kills, drive responsibly and avoid overloading”.

Ibrahim said the last four months of the year was characterised by increased vehicular and socioeconomic activities, hence commercial drivers respond to the period by trying to make more money.

He said the Ember months were like every other months of the year but road traffic crashes increased during the period due to the tendency of motorists to drive on excessive speed while neglecting regulations.

“I wish to also use this opportunity to disabuse our minds from the beliefs that evil spirits are responsible for the increased crashes during this period of the year.

“This is unscientific as crashes are caused by human, mechanical and environmental factors.

“Therefore, the essence of the Ember months campaign is to compliment other mechanisms that have been deployed to stamp-out overloading, speed and other attitudes that can hinder our goal of five per cent reduction of road traffic deaths and injuries,” he said.

On his part, Gov Bassey Otu, who flagged off the campaign said speed was often exhilarating, but it came with a significant risk when it was not managed responsibly.

Represented by Elvert Ayambem, Speaker of Cross River House of Assembly, Otu said, every time people stepped behind the wheels, they held their safety, that of their passengers, and others on the road in their hands.

According to him, the roads are a shared space, and our actions while driving impact everyone around us, so, to prevent accidents it is essential to drive responsibly, obey speed limits, and avoid overloading vehicles.

“The thrill of speed should always be balanced with the responsibility of ensuring safety on the road, let us all do our part to make our roads safer for everyone,” he added.

Similarly, the representative of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, (NURTW), Victor Essien said the message of FRSC was important and would be heeded. He said he would take the message back, mobilise his members in the various parks in the state, telling them to drive safely to arrive safely.

The Chairman of FRSC Marshals in Cross River, Akunjom Akunjom maintained that the yearly exercise was necessary to increase safety awareness especially for commercial road users.