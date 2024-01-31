ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Wike working to improve living condition of FCT rural dwellers – Secretary

News Agency Of Nigeria

Hassan expressed confidence in the leadership qualities of Wike, adding that he was optimistic that he would turn the lives of rural dwellers around.

Nyesom Wike, Minister of FCT [NAN]
Nyesom Wike, Minister of FCT [NAN]

Recommended articles

Benjamins-Laniyi stated this when she visited the District Head of Kulo, Solomon Hassan in Kuje Area Council of the FCT on Wednesday.

She said that Wike was making necessary efforts to bring succour to the people in rural communities, in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

The secretary, who was in the community to assess an abandoned groundnut processing factory in the Kulo community, said plans were underway to resuscitate it.

ADVERTISEMENT

She asked the district head to document the challenges faced by the community and assured them that the minister would find ways to address the challenges.

According to her, Wike is a man of his word and will deliver on his assignment to develop the territory into a world-class capital city.

She said that the visit was facilitated by the minister ike and the FCT Minister of State, Dr Mariya Mahmoud, to get details of the challenges affecting the community.

According to her, the goal is to find ways to improve the living conditions of the people.

The mandate secretary, thereafter, distributed some bags of rice, cooking oil, salt, and undisclosed cash to members of the community.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, the District Head identified some of the challenges affecting the community as the lack of access to road, water, electricity, and employment opportunities for the youths in the community.

Hassan expressed confidence in the leadership qualities of Wike, adding that he was optimistic that he would turn the lives of rural dwellers around.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Women Affairs Secretariat was established in October 2023 and would be 100 days old on Feb. 1.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Court refuses to hear UNICAL prof’s bail plea as ICPC investigator testifies

Court refuses to hear UNICAL prof’s bail plea as ICPC investigator testifies

Wike working to improve living condition of FCT rural dwellers – Secretary

Wike working to improve living condition of FCT rural dwellers – Secretary

President Tinubu is passionate about school feeding, says aide

President Tinubu is passionate about school feeding, says aide

FG appeals to construction workers to shelve planned strike over wage awards

FG appeals to construction workers to shelve planned strike over wage awards

Ex-President Jonathan leads Commonwealth Mission for Pakistan’s election

Ex-President Jonathan leads Commonwealth Mission for Pakistan’s election

House of Reps says Nigeria's new constitution to be ready December 2025

House of Reps says Nigeria's new constitution to be ready December 2025

Tinubu's aide wants journalists to tone down how they report insecurity incidents

Tinubu's aide wants journalists to tone down how they report insecurity incidents

Navy destroys 3 illegal refining sites in Bayelsa, recovers 50,000 litres of fuel

Navy destroys 3 illegal refining sites in Bayelsa, recovers 50,000 litres of fuel

FG pledges adequate funding, speedy completion of Lagos bridge projects

FG pledges adequate funding, speedy completion of Lagos bridge projects

Pulse Sports

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Salah, Kanu, and the 10 greatest African players who have never won AFCON

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

Super Eagles star Osimhen faces multiple dope tests from CAF at AFCON 2023

Super Eagles star Osimhen faces multiple dope tests from CAF at AFCON 2023

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bishop Feyi Daniels [Daily Post]

'He was speaking in tongues' - How Lagos bishop raped church member

The Wife of Ebonyi Governor, Mrs Mary-Maudline Nwifuru.

Ebonyi Governor's wife vows to revitalise WDC to empower women, youths for a better society

Enugu Police intensify operations to rid Holy Ghost, Railway axis of criminals elements [Punch]

Enugu Police intensify operations to rid Holy Ghost, Railway axis of criminals elements

Kogi State Head of Service (HoS), Hannah Odiyo [The Trumpet]

Kogi Govt stops salaries of 231 civil servants over failure to update their records