Wike warns FCT 'elite' not to expect good roads if they don't pay tax

Wike stated this in Abuja on Tuesday, while inaugurating the resurfacing of 189 roads and remedial work on bridges in Maitama, Garki and Utako Districts.

He complained that the elite in FCT were not meeting their tax obligations to the government, a development he described as disturbing.

He disclosed that the elite rose against him when he began implementing laws and initiatives to improve internally generated revenue in the FCT.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Here (Maitama) is a big man's place and when we tell them to pay tax, they will begin to complain. They are happy that the roads are being resurfaced, but where will the money come from if not tax?

"When we began taking steps to see how we could get more revenue for the FCT, there was nothing they did not do to fight me, but I am not worried; I will not shake; I will do what is right. You don't expect to have a good road without paying tax," he said.

He asked the Chairman House Committee on FCT, Aliyu Betara, who resides in Maitama to tell his colleagues to pay their tax.

"I will use you my friend as a point of contact, tell them to pay their tax so that we can pay the contractors on time and then we have good motorable roads," the minister said.