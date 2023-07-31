ADVERTISEMENT
'Tinubu is hungry to solve Nigeria's problems' – Wike

News Agency Of Nigeria

Wike was one of the over a dozen ministerial nominees screened by senators on July 31.

Bola Tinubu (left) shakes hands with Nyesom Wike (right) [Twitter/@officialABAT]
Bola Tinubu (left) shakes hands with Nyesom Wike (right) [Twitter/@officialABAT]

"In whatever capacity the president will not regret nominating me as a minister," he told the Senate's ministerial screening committee.

Wike told the committee that as governor in Rivers, he executed and inaugurated series of capital projects.

"It is on record that I changed the landscape of Port Harcourt. In four years, I constructed 12 flyovers; it is not magic. What is important is the commitment you have.

"I left as a hero; till May 27, I was inaugurating projects. This can be achieved if you are dedicated.

"I thank the president for the nomination and I believe and I know that Mr President is hungry to solve the problems of Nigeria. We have no choice than to give him that support," Wike said.

Speaking at the screening, Senator Mpigi Barinada (PDP-Rivers) said more than five million people from the state supported Wike's ministerial nomination and urged his colleagues to approve of him.

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, asked the former Rivers governor to "take a bow and go" following a voice vote.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that out of the 16 ministerial nominees listed for Monday’s screening, two were not screened before the close of business for the day.

News Agency Of Nigeria

