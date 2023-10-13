ADVERTISEMENT
Wike sets up 2 joint task forces to tackle 'one chance', kidnappings in FCT

News Agency Of Nigeria

He assured residents of FCT of the resolve to curtail all forms of criminality within the FCT and its environment.

Head of security agencies during the news briefing in Abuja, on Friday [NAN]
Head of security agencies during the news briefing in Abuja, on Friday [NAN]

The Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, Haruna Garba, made this known while briefing journalists on the outcome of the FCT Security Council meeting in Abuja on Friday.

Garba said that one of them was a Joint Task Force, consisting of all security agencies in the FCT, on “one chance” activities.

The other, he said, is a Joint Task Force to curtail the activities of armed robbers, kidnappers and all forms of crimes within the FCT and its environment.

According to him, the goal is to flush out criminal elements from the FCT, stop cross-border crimes and curb the activities of “one chance” in the FCT.

“The FCT security council meeting, headed by Wike, met this afternoon and discussed ways and means of ensuring safety and security in FCT.

“Some of the ‘one chance’ operators have been arrested and would be prosecuted after investigations are concluded."

The commissioner assured FCT residents that the task force would crack down on the activities of “one chance” elements in the FCT.

“Residents will see significant improvement in the coming days,” he declared.

