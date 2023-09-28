Wike sacks heads of 21 agencies in FCT without stating reasons for their dismissal

According to a statement issued on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, Wike ordered the dismissed heads to hand over the affairs of their offices to the most senior officers in rank with immediate effect.

In the statement signed by the Director of Press in the Office of the Minister, Anthony Ogunleye, the FCT minister did not state his reasons for sacking the heads of the agencies.

Those affected include the Group MD/CEO, Abuja Investment Company Ltd; CEO/MD, Abuja Markets Management Ltd; MD/CEO, Abuja Urban Mass Transport Company; CEO/MD, Abuja Property Development Company; CEO/MD Abuja Technology Village Free Trade Zone Company; CEO/MD Abuja Film Village International; and CEO/MD Powernoth AICL Equipment Leasing Company Ltd.

Others are, the MD Abuja Broadcasting Corporation, MD, Abuja Enterprise Agency; GM, FCT Water Board; DG, FCT Emergency Management Agency; Executive Secretary, FCT Primary Healthcare Board; Director General, Hospital Management Board; Director, Abuja Environmental Protection Board; Director, FCT Scholarship Board and Director FCT Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board.

Wike’s decision to sack heads of agencies and parastatals also affected the Director of the Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board; the Coordinator of the Abuja Infrastructure Investment Centre; the Director of the FCT Health Insurance Scheme; the Coordinator, of Satellite Towns Development Department, and the Coordinator, Abuja Metropolitan Management Council.