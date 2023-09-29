ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Wike re-assures FCT residents of Tinubu’s commitment to change

News Agency Of Nigeria

The minister said the FCT was unique, describing it as a city where every Nigerian felt at home.

Group photograph after the inauguration of Mr Ibrahim Aminu as the Mandate Secretary, Social Development Secretariat of the FCT Administration in Abuja on Friday. [NAN]
Group photograph after the inauguration of Mr Ibrahim Aminu as the Mandate Secretary, Social Development Secretariat of the FCT Administration in Abuja on Friday. [NAN]

Recommended articles

Wike gave the assurance while inaugurating Ibrahim Aminu as the Mandate Secretary, Social Development Secretariat of the FCT Administration.

He assured that President Tinubu would make the country work through his “Renewed Hope’’ agenda.

He said the agenda was designed to restore lost hope and make Nigerians believe that things could work again.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Nigerians are tired of hearing excuses every day.

“That is why we will do everything we can to assure FCT residents that things will change, and things have started changing,’’ he stressed.

Wike told the inaugurated mandate secretary that he had only a few hours of merriment and should set to work immediately to serve Nigerians and not necessarily his Katsina home state.

The minister said the FCT was unique, describing it as a city where every Nigerian felt at home, adding: “So our services are for Nigerians.

“We believe in your track record that you are going to put in your best. We must work as a team because nobody knows it all.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is teamwork that will make you excel.

“The Minister of State for FCT, Dr Mariya Mahmoud and I will give you all the cooperation you need to succeed.

“Bear in mind that at the end of the day, you will be held accountable for what you are able to do with the opportunity that is given to you.

“This is no time for excuses; this is time for performance; a time for achievements,” Wike said.

He commended the former Speaker of the House of Representatives and former Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Masari for attending the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the minister inaugurated seven mandate secretaries on Sept. 12, but Aminu was absent at the occasion.

Those inaugurated were Bitrus Garki, Secretary, Area Council Services Secretariat, Lawan Geidam, Secretary, Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat and Danlami Ihayyo, Secretary, Education Secretariat.

Others were Dr Adedolapo Fasawe, Secretary, Health, and Environment Services Secretariat, Salman Dako, Secretary, Legal Services Secretariat, and Chinedum Elechi, Secretary, Economic Planning, Revenue Generation and Public Private Partnership.

Uboku Nyah was inaugurated as Secretary, Transportation Secretariat at the occasion.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lagos govt announces total ban on street trading, hawking

Lagos govt announces total ban on street trading, hawking

EFCC secures 1,688 convictions in 9 months

EFCC secures 1,688 convictions in 9 months

Muslims offer special prayers to mark Nigeria’s 63rd Independence Anniversary

Muslims offer special prayers to mark Nigeria’s 63rd Independence Anniversary

Police ban procession in Sokoto ahead of governorship tribunal’s judgment

Police ban procession in Sokoto ahead of governorship tribunal’s judgment

Adeleke cancels Independence Day celebrations in Osun

Adeleke cancels Independence Day celebrations in Osun

Tinubu, Sultan beg labour unions to shelve planned strike

Tinubu, Sultan beg labour unions to shelve planned strike

NNPP BoT expels Kwankwaso, dissolves NWC

NNPP BoT expels Kwankwaso, dissolves NWC

Wike re-assures FCT residents of Tinubu’s commitment to change

Wike re-assures FCT residents of Tinubu’s commitment to change

Gov Adeleke celebrates 'big brother' Oyetola at 69

Gov Adeleke celebrates 'big brother' Oyetola at 69

Pulse Sports

I still love guys - Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie reacts to lesbian rumour

I still love guys - Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie reacts to lesbian rumour

Heartbreak for Nigeria as AFCON 2027 bid slips away to East African rivals

Heartbreak for Nigeria as AFCON 2027 bid slips away to East African rivals

Victor Boniface or Harry Kane: Who has had the better Bundesliga start?

Victor Boniface or Harry Kane: Who has had the better Bundesliga start?

Steph Curry: NBA star lists Nigeria's Burna Boy and WizKid among favorite music artists

Steph Curry: NBA star lists Nigeria's Burna Boy and WizKid among favorite music artists

Controversy as Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie unveils her 'female lover'

Controversy as Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie unveils her 'female lover'

AFCON 2027: Algeria hands Nigeria a major boost

AFCON 2027: Algeria hands Nigeria a major boost

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

Tinubu approves salary increase for Federal Tertiary Institutions

Young Nigerians and celebrities showed up for Mohbad's candlelight procession on Thursday, September 21, 2023, nine days after the singer's death. [BBC]

Mohbad’s sympathisers dispersed with teargas at Lekki tollgate after procession

Bakare made a suggestion to President Tinubu on how cassava can improve the value of the Naira [MIT News]

'For commodification of the naira, use cassava' [Pulse Explainer]

Prof. Idris Bugaje, the Executive Secretary, National Board for Technical Education (Credit: The Sun Nigeria)

Remove HND/BSc Dichotomy or scrap HND programmes - NBTE Boss tells FG