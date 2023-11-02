Wike promises timely completion of National Mosque, Christian Centre

Wike gave the assurance after he inspected the ongoing renovation of the two national monuments in Abuja on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the leadership of the National Mosque and the Christian Worship Centre had visited Wike and appealed for the completion of renovation projects.

Wike, after assuring them of his full support, promised to visit the two centres to see things for himself before deciding on the next line of action.

The minister told journalists shortly after the inspection tour that the renovation at the National Mosque stopped due to additional work that ought to be done.

He expressed satisfaction with what was done so far and gave the approval for funds to be released to the contractor to enable him to complete the additional work.

On the National Christian Centre, Wike said he would look at the cost of the phase two renovation project and approve it if it is within what FCT can fund.

He said that if the cost exceeds the FCT approval threshold, he would approach President Bola Tinubu for approval, assuring that Tinubu would not abandon such important national monuments.