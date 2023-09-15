Wike is more than a minister, he's my adviser - Tinubu

The President revealed this when he welcomed a high-powered 62-man delegation, comprising leaders from both the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) and the opposition People's Democratic Party (PDP) from Rivers state at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Thursday, September 14, 2023.

This is contained in a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale.

During the meeting, Tinubu said neither Nigeria nor Rivers State has any business being associated with poverty, insecurity or underdevelopment because of their enormous capacity and resource wealth.

"We are not meant to be in a position to be poor. We will turn the tide! Somewhere, somehow in this storm, there’s a quiet and peaceful place for us. We will locate it!

“We are not lazy people. We are richly endowed. We just need to be our brother’s keeper, and good neighbours to one another. I am not a President that will give excuses. I will work hard for our nation with purpose, determination and dedication to create wealth for all Nigerians. We have no reason to be poor! We will not look back, we will run aggressively forward," Tinubu said.

The President also assured the Rivers stakeholders that he had heard their cries with particular reference to the Eleme Junction-Onne axis of the East-West Road, linking the Port Harcourt Refinery.

Tinubu added that Wike, being his strong adviser, would follow up on the issue for prompt action.

“The Honourable Minister, Wike, is not just the Minister of FCT, he is also my adviser and an admirer of mine. He has hit the ground running and he should be encouraged by the State," the President affirmed.

