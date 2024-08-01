ADVERTISEMENT
Wike invites protesters for dialogue after showdown in FCT on day 1

Nurudeen Shotayo

A face-off ensued between security agencies and protesters in the FCT over the choice of convergence point for the demonstration.

Nyesom Wike, FCT Minister
Nyesom Wike, FCT Minister [NAN]

Wike, the former Rivers State Governor, also said President Bola Tinubu's administration is open to listening to the protesters and prepared to guide them on various governance matters they may be unaware of.

The minister made this known while handing over Staff of Office to four newly coronated Chiefs of Karu, Kwali, Pai, and Yaba in Abuja on Thursday, August 1, 2024.

This comes as the 10-day nationwide protest against hunger, hardship, and bad governance in the country got underway across the federation.

Some Nigerians in different parts of the country, including the FCT trooped out to express their displeasure over the state of affairs.

However, the process recorded some skirmishes in the nation's capital when some protesters attempted to access Eagles Square but were repelled by security agencies who insisted that the court had restricted the venue for demonstration.

Barring the brief confrontation, the protest in the FCT was largely peaceful.

For this reason, Wike commended protesters who refused to be violent and urged them to remain peaceful, noting that it was better to dialogue and iron out issues with the government.

“I want you to continue with that peace process, and he who makes peace, will at the end of the day, enjoy the dividend of peace.

“I want to commend you and urge you to still talk to our people, that we are still ready to talk to them, dialogue with them and iron out the grey areas.

“We’ll also brief them on certain things they do not know so that they will be well informed to make informed decisions,” he said.

He added: “Abuja is the centre of unity; Abuja is for everybody. If we lose Abuja, we have lost Nigeria.

“That is why we have always said, let us work together. There is nothing we can’t achieve under the current administration of President Bola Tinubu.

“Give him time and a lot of things will change.

Why we boycotted hunger, hardship protests — Zamfara students

Clash in Bayelsa as youths pelt protesters with bottles, stones to disperse them

Zamfara APC fumes after protesters attempted to attack Matawalle’s residence

Rice looters in Edo disagree with Police, insist it's diverted palliatives

Banks, shops open in Kwara as residents shun hunger protest amid tight security

Maiduguri residents welcome declaration of curfew after deadly bomb blast

Stray bullets kill 4 in Niger as protesters outnumbered security agents

Nyanya Police Headquarters not burnt, Police explain what happened

Wike invites protesters for dialogue after showdown in FCT on day 1

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

Join the protest now - Angry Nigerians blast Super Falcons after a disappointing display at the Olympics

Riccardo Calafiori: Super Eagles icon Kanu Nwankwo amongst 5 greatest Arsenal's Serie A signings

Victor Osimhen vs Wizkid: Who is the Richer Celebrity?

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

Tinubu vows to equip Police with weapons, training, and personnel to combat crime [Presidency]

22 drug dealers convicted in Kano, 1 sentenced for stabbing NDLEA officer [Daily Nigerian]

President Bola Tinubu and FCT Minister, Wike Nyesom [Nigeria Info FM]

Nationwide protest over hardship divides opinions across Nigeria [slate.com]

