Tragic scenes as violence erupts at protest grounds in Abuja, Lagos, Borno, others

In Abuja, a handful of protesters were teargassed by police at Eagles Square despite the approval for the protest to take place at Moshood Abiola National Stadium.

According to The Nation, police attempted to disperse the protesters by firing tear gas canisters into the air.

Despite this, the determined protesters continued to march, singing and waving the national flag.

Chaotic scenes in Lagos

Meanwhile, a chaotic scene unfolded in Lagos at Oke Koto roundabout near Agege Pen Cinema underbridge and Iyana Ipaja.

A violent altercation among a group of miscreants erupted over a cash gift, sending shockwaves through the area.

The dispute, which lasted for over ten minutes, was reportedly sparked by the uneven distribution of money handed to the group.

In Kano, protesters attempting to light bonfires outside the governor’s office were met with tear gas from police, forcing many to retreat.

Police shoot at protesters in Borno

Similarly, in Borno, a viral video seen by Pulse showed police shooting at peaceful protesters, adding to the nationwide tension.

These incidents highlight the escalating tension and violence as citizens express their dissatisfaction with the government.

