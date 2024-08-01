ADVERTISEMENT
Tragic scenes as violence erupts at protest grounds in Abuja, Lagos, Borno, others

Segun Adeyemi

These incidents highlight the escalating tension and violence as citizens express their dissatisfaction with the government.

Angry protesters. [Getty Images]
Angry protesters. [Getty Images]

In Abuja, a handful of protesters were teargassed by police at Eagles Square despite the approval for the protest to take place at Moshood Abiola National Stadium.

According to The Nation, police attempted to disperse the protesters by firing tear gas canisters into the air.

Despite this, the determined protesters continued to march, singing and waving the national flag.

Meanwhile, a chaotic scene unfolded in Lagos at Oke Koto roundabout near Agege Pen Cinema underbridge and Iyana Ipaja.

A violent altercation among a group of miscreants erupted over a cash gift, sending shockwaves through the area.

The dispute, which lasted for over ten minutes, was reportedly sparked by the uneven distribution of money handed to the group.

In Kano, protesters attempting to light bonfires outside the governor’s office were met with tear gas from police, forcing many to retreat.

Similarly, in Borno, a viral video seen by Pulse showed police shooting at peaceful protesters, adding to the nationwide tension.

However, the determined spirit of the protesters remains unshaken as they continue to press for change despite the heavy-handed response from security forces.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

