2 opposing youth groups clash in Lagos, one against hardship, other defending Govt

NAN reports that one group protested what the members described as hardship in Nigeria, while the other group challenged the first group for coming out to protest against the government.

NAN also reports that the first group, led by one Abiodun Kolawole, also known as Iya Gani Fawehinmin, carried placards with different inscriptions calling for an end to hardship.

NAN further observed that while police officers tried to persuade the pro-government group to stage their protest inside the park, the group declined, claiming they could be attacked.

The group protesting hardship urged President Tinubu to punish looters and take steps to make things easy for the masses. The leader of the group, Abiodun Kolawole, said they were out to exercise their rights as Nigerians and draw attention to the hardship faced by citizens owing to the problems in the economy.

She called on President Bola Tinubu and state governors to address the high cost of living in Nigeria. Speaking on behalf of the second group, one Azeez Anomuyiwa, said they were against the first group because they were not showing understanding with the present government.

According to him, Tinubu has just one year in office and should be given time to fix things.

“We are not against protest against hardship, Nigerians should have protested against certain things before now

“President Tinubu inherited hardship from the former government.