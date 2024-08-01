ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

2 opposing youth groups clash in Lagos, one against hardship, other defending Govt

News Agency Of Nigeria

While police officers tried to persuade the pro-government group to stage their protest inside the park, the group declined, claiming they could be attacked.

2 youth groups clash in Lagos, one against hardship, other defending Govt [Businessday NG]
2 youth groups clash in Lagos, one against hardship, other defending Govt [Businessday NG]

Recommended articles

NAN reports that one group protested what the members described as hardship in Nigeria, while the other group challenged the first group for coming out to protest against the government.

NAN also reports that the first group, led by one Abiodun Kolawole, also known as Iya Gani Fawehinmin, carried placards with different inscriptions calling for an end to hardship.

NAN further observed that while police officers tried to persuade the pro-government group to stage their protest inside the park, the group declined, claiming they could be attacked.

ADVERTISEMENT

The group protesting hardship urged President Tinubu to punish looters and take steps to make things easy for the masses. The leader of the group, Abiodun Kolawole, said they were out to exercise their rights as Nigerians and draw attention to the hardship faced by citizens owing to the problems in the economy.

.

She called on President Bola Tinubu and state governors to address the high cost of living in Nigeria. Speaking on behalf of the second group, one Azeez Anomuyiwa, said they were against the first group because they were not showing understanding with the present government.

According to him, Tinubu has just one year in office and should be given time to fix things.

“We are not against protest against hardship, Nigerians should have protested against certain things before now

ADVERTISEMENT

“President Tinubu inherited hardship from the former government.

“Many properties, infrastructure were destroyed during 2020 ENDSARS protest. We don’t want such again in Lagos,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gov Yusuf declares curfew as protest spreads and turns violent in Kano

Gov Yusuf declares curfew as protest spreads and turns violent in Kano

Protest: Reno Omokri exposes politicians' hidden agendas, makes crucial demands

Protest: Reno Omokri exposes politicians' hidden agendas, makes crucial demands

Armed robbers have been given licence to commit crime - Keyamo reacts to protest

Armed robbers have been given licence to commit crime - Keyamo reacts to protest

Over 500 youths begin protest in Jalingo, cause traffic disruption

Over 500 youths begin protest in Jalingo, cause traffic disruption

Protest: 'Tinubu playing politics with citizens' wellbeing' - Paul Ibe

Protest: 'Tinubu playing politics with citizens' wellbeing' - Paul Ibe

Police quash violent protest attempt at Lekki toll gate, restore peace

Police quash violent protest attempt at Lekki toll gate, restore peace

2 opposing youth groups clash in Lagos, one against hardship, other defending Govt

2 opposing youth groups clash in Lagos, one against hardship, other defending Govt

Kano Police detain 13 for vandalising high court, security measures heightens

Kano Police detain 13 for vandalising high court, security measures heightens

Kebbi remains calm amid protests, security heavy, banks & businesses open smoothly

Kebbi remains calm amid protests, security heavy, banks & businesses open smoothly

Pulse Sports

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

Join the protest now - Angry Nigerians blast Super Falcons after a disappointing display at the Olympics

Join the protest now - Angry Nigerians blast Super Falcons after a disappointing display at the Olympics

Riccardo Calafiori: Super Eagles icon Kanu Nwankwo amongst 5 greatest Arsenal's Serie A signings

Riccardo Calafiori: Super Eagles icon Kanu Nwankwo amongst 5 greatest Arsenal's Serie A signings

Victor Osimhen vs Wizkid: Who is the Richer Celebrity?

Victor Osimhen vs Wizkid: Who is the Richer Celebrity?

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Tinubu vows to equip Police with weapons, training, and personnel to combat crime [Presidency]

Tinubu vows to equip Police with weapons, training, and personnel to combat crime

22 drug dealers convicted in Kano, 1 sentenced for stabbing NDLEA officer [Daily Nigerian]

22 drug dealers convicted in Kano, 1 sentenced for stabbing NDLEA officer

President Bola Tinubu and FCT Minister, Wike Nyesom [Nigeria Info FM]

Planned protest organised by politicians to destabilise Tinubu - Wike

Nationwide protest over hardship divides opinions across Nigeria [slate.com]

Hardship is too much, even Dangote feels it - Nationwide protest sparks debate