Wike has provided exceptional leadership at a trying time - Tinubu

Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President, Media and Publicity, said in a statement on Saturday that Tinubu made the remarks at the inauguration of engineering infrastructure in Guzape District Lot II.

“Minister Nyesom Wike has provided exceptional leadership at a trying time for the country. It has been a very challenging time for us in the country.

“We are still retooling and rejigging our financial system to bring prosperity and relief to the people of this country.

“You have demonstrated the capacity to build a team, lead a team, and deliver on promises. I commend you, well done.

“To all of you here, to the District Head of Guzape, and the representatives, litigation is not the answer, Compensation is the answer.

“Development that is focused on the people for economic prosperity and benefits is what we should pursue.

“Of what value is a swathe of land that is blocked by hills and rocks, and that is inaccessible. Let us talk to our people and come together to help build Nigeria,” said Tinubu.

The President, who commended the contractor handling the project, Gilmor Engineering Ltd., emphasised that his commitment to providing infrastructure across the country was not for personal enrichment or aggrandisement.

“I stand here as President; I do not have a plot of land here (Guzape District). But I have the people’s support and the mandate to deliver a good quality of life and a living environment.

“That should be enough for all of us to share in the joy of commitment, dedication, perseverance, and the little gifts God has endowed us,” the President said.

The Minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike, said the contract, initially awarded in 2003 at the cost of N14 billion, was divided into Lots 1 and 2 to Messrs Dantata & Sawoe Construction Company Nigeria Ltd. and Messrs Gilmor Engineering Ltd.

“Dantata had left the site for long. We had to bring them back after the President approved a memorandum to that effect,” Wike said.

The Minister said the development of the district, which covered 32km of road, had been fraught with litigations, which, however, did not deter the progress of the project.

He said shortly before the present administration assumed office, the cost of the project was revised to ₦18.17 billion.

Wike commended the President for not abandoning the project owing to his belief in government as a continuum.

“Since I assumed office as the FCT Minister in August 2023, you have never interfered with our work. We are sincerely happy that you gave us the free hand to work,” he said.

Wike, who appealed to the President to name major roads in Guzape District after literary giants, Chinua Achebe and JP Clark, hinted that the ‘diplomatic area’ in the district would be completed within one year.

In a project overview, the Executive Secretary, FCDA, Engr. Shehu Hadi Ahmad said the area being developed, Guzape District Lot II, was an urban fringe area covering 620 hectares, with 129 hectares encumbered by village settlements.

Ahmad said the entire district, Lot 1 and Lot 2, was designed to provide residential, commercial, and recreational facilities covering an entire area of 1,070 hectares of land.