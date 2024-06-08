ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Wike has provided exceptional leadership at a trying time - Tinubu

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Minister said the development of the district, which covered 32km of road, had been fraught with litigations, which, however, did not deter the progress of the project.

President Tinubu and Minister Nyesom Wike [Ripples Nigeria]
President Tinubu and Minister Nyesom Wike [Ripples Nigeria]

Recommended articles

Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President, Media and Publicity, said in a statement on Saturday that Tinubu made the remarks at the inauguration of engineering infrastructure in Guzape District Lot II.

“Minister Nyesom Wike has provided exceptional leadership at a trying time for the country. It has been a very challenging time for us in the country.

“We are still retooling and rejigging our financial system to bring prosperity and relief to the people of this country.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You have demonstrated the capacity to build a team, lead a team, and deliver on promises. I commend you, well done.

“To all of you here, to the District Head of Guzape, and the representatives, litigation is not the answer, Compensation is the answer.

“Development that is focused on the people for economic prosperity and benefits is what we should pursue.

“Of what value is a swathe of land that is blocked by hills and rocks, and that is inaccessible. Let us talk to our people and come together to help build Nigeria,” said Tinubu.

The President, who commended the contractor handling the project, Gilmor Engineering Ltd., emphasised that his commitment to providing infrastructure across the country was not for personal enrichment or aggrandisement.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I stand here as President; I do not have a plot of land here (Guzape District). But I have the people’s support and the mandate to deliver a good quality of life and a living environment.

“That should be enough for all of us to share in the joy of commitment, dedication, perseverance, and the little gifts God has endowed us,” the President said.

The Minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike, said the contract, initially awarded in 2003 at the cost of N14 billion, was divided into Lots 1 and 2 to Messrs Dantata & Sawoe Construction Company Nigeria Ltd. and Messrs Gilmor Engineering Ltd.

“Dantata had left the site for long. We had to bring them back after the President approved a memorandum to that effect,” Wike said.

The Minister said the development of the district, which covered 32km of road, had been fraught with litigations, which, however, did not deter the progress of the project.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said shortly before the present administration assumed office, the cost of the project was revised to ₦18.17 billion.

Wike commended the President for not abandoning the project owing to his belief in government as a continuum.

“Since I assumed office as the FCT Minister in August 2023, you have never interfered with our work. We are sincerely happy that you gave us the free hand to work,” he said.

Wike, who appealed to the President to name major roads in Guzape District after literary giants, Chinua Achebe and JP Clark, hinted that the ‘diplomatic area’ in the district would be completed within one year.

In a project overview, the Executive Secretary, FCDA, Engr. Shehu Hadi Ahmad said the area being developed, Guzape District Lot II, was an urban fringe area covering 620 hectares, with 129 hectares encumbered by village settlements.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ahmad said the entire district, Lot 1 and Lot 2, was designed to provide residential, commercial, and recreational facilities covering an entire area of 1,070 hectares of land.

“The Lot 1 area covers an area of 450 hectares, whereas the Lot 2 covers 620 hectares,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Wike has provided exceptional leadership at a trying time - Tinubu

Wike has provided exceptional leadership at a trying time - Tinubu

Woman found dead inside a giant python after going missing for 24 hours

Woman found dead inside a giant python after going missing for 24 hours

Kano govt declares state of emergency on education, employs 5,000 teachers

Kano govt declares state of emergency on education, employs 5,000 teachers

Abia Police Commissioner hails Otti’s commitment to fight crime

Abia Police Commissioner hails Otti’s commitment to fight crime

South African election proof that 2023 polls in Nigeria show of shame - Obi

South African election proof that 2023 polls in Nigeria show of shame - Obi

Secondary school endures enthralling 30-kick penalty shootout to reach Cup final

Secondary school endures enthralling 30-kick penalty shootout to reach Cup final

Tinubu grants Wike's wish to name Abuja roads after Chinua Achebe, JP Clerk

Tinubu grants Wike's wish to name Abuja roads after Chinua Achebe, JP Clerk

Israeli forces rescue 4 hostages from Gaza after 246 days

Israeli forces rescue 4 hostages from Gaza after 246 days

Air Peace extends Lagos-London route availability until March 2025

Air Peace extends Lagos-London route availability until March 2025

Pulse Sports

Benin Republic vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles face the Cheetahs in World Cup qualifiers

Benin Republic vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles face the Cheetahs in World Cup qualifiers

Nigeria vs South Africa: 5 things we learnt from Finidi George and Super Eagles' disastrous draw against Bafana Bafana

Nigeria vs South Africa: 5 things we learnt from Finidi George and Super Eagles' disastrous draw against Bafana Bafana

Who will be the next NCAA Champion from Nigeria? Meet the contenders and former winners since 2010

Who will be the next NCAA Champion from Nigeria? Meet the contenders and former winners since 2010

Nigeria vs South Africa: Time and Where to watch Super Eagles World Cup qualifying match against Bafana Bafana

Jose Mourinho given rockstar treatment in Turkey after changing his skin to Fenerbahce shirt

Jose Mourinho given rockstar treatment in Turkey after changing his skin to Fenerbahce shirt

Nigeria vs South Africa: Finidi George era begins with first training as Super Eagles feel the intensity

Nigeria vs South Africa: Finidi George era begins with first training as Super Eagles feel the intensity

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Former Lagos CP, Idowu Owohunwa. [ChannelsTV]

Encomiums trail appointment of ex-Lagos Police Commissioner as new INTERPOL boss

Research thoroughly before introducing economic policies - Bishop tells Tinubu

Research thoroughly before introducing economic policies - Bishop tells Tinubu

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun [Twitter:@DapoAbiodunCON]

Doctors, patients rate Gov Abiodun low on healthcare in Ogun State

70,603 candidates write 2024 common entrance exam into unity colleges [NAN]

70,603 candidates write 2024 common entrance exam into unity colleges