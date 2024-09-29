ADVERTISEMENT
Wike facilitated my appointment as petroleum minister - Lokpobiri

News Agency Of Nigeria

Lokpobiri expressed his gratitude to Wike for showing love and support to the Ijaw people over the years.

Lokpobiri, who hails from Bayelsa State, served as the Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural development under the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari between 2015 and 2019.

Speaking at an event organised in honour of Wike by the Ijaw Peoples Congress in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital on September 28, 2024, the Petrol Minister disclosed how his FCT colleague has impacted his political journey.

He revealed that the move to become a minister in Tinubu's administration started at Wike's Port House and concluded in his residence in Abuja.

“It is important to tell you, my brothers and sisters, that me that is standing before you today as the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources was also made possible by Nyesom Wike. You also heard the account of the MD of the NDDC, who said that the minister of the FCT played a direct role in his appointment.

“My own case could have been a more direct role. Some of you may not know. It all started in Wike’s house in Port Harcourt, and it all concluded in his house in Abuja. My second journey of becoming a minister started at the minister’s house in Port Harcourt, and it concluded in his house in Abuja. It is important for me to complete this history.

“Because when I was looking at the welcome address, our names were not included among those who have benefitted from his benevolence. I thought that my name, Heineken Lokpobiri, would have been included amongst those that he has helped. But since my name is not included, I have to complete it. I want you, Ijaw people, to know that we have a brother and a friend," said.

“It is always better to have a good friend than to have a bad brother. Of what use is a bad brother? It is of no use. But if you have a good friend, such as the FCT minister, you are already blessed.

“Your Excellency, the FCT minister, let me on behalf of the Ijaw people all over the world, express our gratitude to you for your show of love to Ijaw people. We Ijaw people are very grateful people. If you do us good, we will not pay you back with evil. So, we will always be grateful to you for what you have done for our Ijaw people. We are looking forward to you doing more for our Ijaw people,” he added.

