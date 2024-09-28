Please don't put fire in my state - Makinde seeks peace with Wike

Makinde appealed to the immediate past Rivers State Governor not to instigate a crisis in Oyo as he recently threatened.

He made this known while speaking at an event organised by the Rivers Ijaw Peoples Congress (RIPC) in honour of Wike in Port Harcourt, the state capital on Saturday, September 28, 2024.

Recall the Minister had threatened to put fire in the states of PDP governors over their resolution to hand the party's structure in Rivers to his successor, Siminalayi Fubara.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rising from their meeting in Taraba last month, the PDP Governors' Forum, through a statement by its Chairman and Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, said it had resolved to recognise Fubara as the party's leader.

The forum called for a review of the party congress outcome to restore Fubara’s leadership role in the state.

However, Wike recently clarified his remarks, stating that he only intended to stoke a political crisis in those states.

Makinde jocularly begs Wike.

Speaking on Saturday, Makinde revealed that he made a peace offer to the Minister and appealed to him not to make good on his threat.

ADVERTISEMENT

''I came to identify with my brother, the celebrant of today, the honourable minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and the immediate past governor of Rivers State. When I showed up yesterday, I told him I brought a peace offering because he has been boasting that he will put fire in some states, I said please don't put fire in Oyo State,'' the governor said jocularly.

He also praised Wike’s excellent job when he governed the oil-rich state, revealing that his infrastructural projects are visible across the state.

''Let me say this to my brother, this is on behalf of my other colleagues here. I have the governor of Adamawa State, Right Hon. Umaru Fintiri. I'd say that the honourable minister, Nyesom Wike and by the way, they will always say the immediate past governor. We've here also former governors, we've one-term governors, me I'm also counting down to join you guys as past governor.