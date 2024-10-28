ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Wike backs Tinubu’s move for local government autonomy

News Agency Of Nigeria

Wike says he has no apology for backing the move for local government autonomy.

President Bola Tinubu and Nyesom Wike.
President Bola Tinubu and Nyesom Wike.

Recommended articles

Wike disclosed this at the inauguration of the upgrading of War College/Army Checkpoint Road and other ancillary roads in Ushafa, Bwari Area Council, Abuja, on Monday.

The Minister, who said he had no apology for backing the move for local government autonomy, urged residents of local government areas to hold their council leaders accountable.

He lauded the good working relationship he and the Minister of State, FCT, Dr Mariya Mahmoud, have with the chairmen of the six area councils of the FCT.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Since we were appointed as ministers, we have worked together, they have collaborated with us.

“I stand to challenge anybody, since we came as ministers, I don’t even know how much they get. I have never bothered to ask, and I am not interested to know.

“I have my own allocation; they have their own allocation and that is why I supported Mr President, and I have no apology to anybody.

“What they do with their allocations, let the people ask them; let them be accountable to their people and let us be accountable to what has been given to us,” Wike said.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Sen. George Akume, had on Aug. 21, inaugurated an Inter-Ministerial Committee to enforce July 11 Supreme Court’s judgement, granting financial autonomy to Local Governments in Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

The goal is to ensure that local governments are granted full autonomy, allowing them to function effectively without interference from state governments.

The move is in line with Tinubu’s efforts to appropriately implement the provisions of the Constitution, which recognises local governments as the third tier of government.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Wike backs Tinubu’s move for local government autonomy

Wike backs Tinubu’s move for local government autonomy

15% of Nigerian girls aged 15-19 affected as teenage pregnancy rises

15% of Nigerian girls aged 15-19 affected as teenage pregnancy rises

Nigerian Army partners with FRSC to enhance driver training in Jalingo

Nigerian Army partners with FRSC to enhance driver training in Jalingo

Excited Wike announces Tinubu's approval of ₦10bn for Youth Empowerment in FCT

Excited Wike announces Tinubu's approval of ₦10bn for Youth Empowerment in FCT

Court grants Saraki’s request to amend suits against EFCC, adjourns hearing

Court grants Saraki’s request to amend suits against EFCC, adjourns hearing

Abia lawmaker in police custody for assaulting Bolt driver

Abia lawmaker in police custody for assaulting Bolt driver

'Comedy taken too far' - PDP chair, observers react to Kano LG poll

'Comedy taken too far' - PDP chair, observers react to Kano LG poll

Workers won't allow Okpebholo's administration to tamper with my reforms - Obaseki

Workers won't allow Okpebholo's administration to tamper with my reforms - Obaseki

Police react to lawmaker’s alleged assault on Bolt driver

Police react to lawmaker’s alleged assault on Bolt driver

Pulse Sports

CAF Player of the Year: Kanu Nwankwo still top but can Ademola Lookman surpass Okocha?

CAF Player of the Year: Kanu Nwankwo still top but can Ademola Lookman surpass Okocha?

Disappointment for Super Eagles as top managerial target snubs them to take Falcons job

Disappointment for Super Eagles as top managerial target snubs them to take Falcons job

REVEALED: Why Cristiano Ronaldo refused to vote for Ballon d'Or winner

REVEALED: Why Cristiano Ronaldo refused to vote for Ballon d'Or winner

'3 points and 3 goals' - Nigeria Super Eagles WIN as CAF slaps Libya with ‘HUGE’ fine after 'hostage' situation

'3 points and 3 goals' - Nigeria Super Eagles WIN as CAF slaps Libya with ‘HUGE’ fine after 'hostage' situation

'It's a serious matter' - Victor Boniface's boss addresses absence from Brest vs. Leverkusen UCL tie

'It's a serious matter' - Victor Boniface's boss addresses absence from Brest vs. Leverkusen UCL tie

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu's 19-year-old 'boy' makes team of the week on European debut

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu's 19-year-old 'boy' makes team of the week on European debut

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

IPOB members during a rally. [Punch]

IPOB tells Southeast residents to ignore sit-at-home order by ‘infiltrators’

Tears flow as train crushes another man to death in Lagos

Tears flow as train crushes another man to death in Lagos

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike [NAN]

Wike orders maximum security for FCTA demolition team in Lugbe

The recent tanker explosion claimed 181 lives in Jigawa State.

Gov Namadi says 181 people died in Jigawa tanker explosion