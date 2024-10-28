Wike backs Tinubu’s move for local government autonomy

Wike disclosed this at the inauguration of the upgrading of War College/Army Checkpoint Road and other ancillary roads in Ushafa, Bwari Area Council, Abuja, on Monday.

The Minister, who said he had no apology for backing the move for local government autonomy, urged residents of local government areas to hold their council leaders accountable.

He lauded the good working relationship he and the Minister of State, FCT, Dr Mariya Mahmoud, have with the chairmen of the six area councils of the FCT.

“Since we were appointed as ministers, we have worked together, they have collaborated with us.

“I stand to challenge anybody, since we came as ministers, I don’t even know how much they get. I have never bothered to ask, and I am not interested to know.

“I have my own allocation; they have their own allocation and that is why I supported Mr President, and I have no apology to anybody.

“What they do with their allocations, let the people ask them; let them be accountable to their people and let us be accountable to what has been given to us,” Wike said.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Sen. George Akume, had on Aug. 21, inaugurated an Inter-Ministerial Committee to enforce July 11 Supreme Court’s judgement, granting financial autonomy to Local Governments in Nigeria.

The goal is to ensure that local governments are granted full autonomy, allowing them to function effectively without interference from state governments.