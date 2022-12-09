Why we honoured Wike, Sanwo-Olu, Makinde - Ajayi Crowther University

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the faith-based university, established in 2005, graduated 34 PhDs and awarded the three governors with Honourary Doctorate Degrees.

NAN reports that Wike was awarded a Doctor of Laws (Honoris Causa); Sanwo-Olu honoured with Doctor of Public Administration (Honoris Causa), while Makinde bagged Doctor of Engineering (Honoris Causa).

The university Chancellor, Chief Tunde Afolabi (MFR), celebrating the three governors, said, “These eminent personalities have been selected based on their high distinctions and uncommon accomplishments”.

Afolabi said that the running of the university system in Nigeria would gradually take a new shape when the managers and proprietors think of the quality of service first.

The chancellor said that every institution must focus on the demand of their sector and the need to sustain it by initiating world-class, as well as best practices.

He commended the university for the good work done by the Governing Council under the outgoing Pro-chancellor, Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN), and activities of the management headed by the vice-chancellor.

Afolabi also celebrated the graduands, urging them to be good ambassadors of the institution as they continue to sojourn the ever-changing world.

In his remarks, Olanipekun said it was obvious that the three recipients of the university’s honourary degrees have practically demonstrated their goodness.

He said that the awards were in recognition of their distinguished commitment to human life improvement and betterment.

Olanipekun congratulated the 34 PhD graduands, saying that their coming to the university for their Doctorate Degrees was one of the greatest decisions they have made.

“Passing through a university that upholds intellectuality, modesty, and moral dignity is rewarding. The world is waiting for you, with outstretched hands, ready to embrace you.

“Be prepared for the resultant privileges that this fulfilling journey has in stock for you. God has arranged the table before you and you are expected to practically engage it

“Education is an adventure that takes different phases, twists, and turns. In this voyage, you fought different ‘bloodless’ wars and triumphed at the end,” he said.

He, thereafter, announced Mr Olutoyin Okeowo, the Treasurer, Supra Diocesan Board West, Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), as the new Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Governing Council of the institution, as he bows out.

In his remarks, Prof. Timothy Adebayo, the ACU Vice-Chancellor, said Wike, Sanwo-Olu, and Makinde, were not selected as award recipients because they were state governors.

“They have been selected because they are eminently qualified by virtue of the manifestations of their good works before they became governors.

“And, the benevolent extension of their works, now that they are governors. Without mincing words, they are truly deserving of the Honoris Causa of Ajayi Crowther University,” Adebayo said.

He said that the institution successfully produced 34 PhDs, adding that the feat evidently attested to the productive intellectual climate and research aptitude of the university.

The vice-chancellor congratulated the graduands, urging them to continue on their quest to be totally self-reliant.

“Education is a very rewarding, but demanding adventure. By implication, you are all great adventurers and we are proud of your achievements today.

“I use this opportunity to spur you to continue on the quest to be totally self-reliant. Knowledge is continuous, so you are not expected to stop learning.

“We, therefore, charge you to keep updating and upgrading yourselves to meet up with the completions and opportunities in our ever-changing world,” he said.

Makinde, who spoke on behalf of the other governors, urged the graduands to be ready for further responsibilities as they go into the real world.

“What you are doing today is like taking a journey into the real world. Always remember where you are coming from and be ready to take on further responsibilities,” he said.

The governor appreciated the university as a worthy partner, saying the institution has contributed immensely to the growth and development of the state.