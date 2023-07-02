ADVERTISEMENT
Why we haven't paid June allowance, NYSC replies worried corps members

Nurudeen Shotayo

The NYSC said it's working to resolve the issues that led to the delay in payment of June allowance to corps members.

Graduates that participate in the NYSC scheme are called corps members. [Guardian]
According to the Scheme, the delay in payment was due to the “administration of funds by various banks.

This was contained in a statement issued by NYSC Director of Press and Public Relations, Eddy Megwa, on Sunday, July 2, 2023.

The Scheme said it had concluded arrangements for the payment of June allowance to corps members on June 27, 2023.

The statement read, “For the avoidance of doubt, the Scheme completed all arrangements for the payment of Corps Members’ allowance since 27th of June, 2023, and remittances made same day to various banks accordingly,” the statement partly read.

“The delay being currently experienced is due to the administration of funds by various banks who are yet to credit Corps Members’ accounts.

“In line with the above, NYSC Management is assiduously interfacing with the banks to fast track the payment of Corps Members’ June allowance without further delay.”

The explanation comes amid worry and confusion among serving corps members in the last few days over the failure of the NYSC to credit their bank accounts in June with no justification.

While acknowledging the plight of the corps members, the NYSC spokesman urged them to remain calm and law-abiding in their respective places of national service.

He also promised that the Scheme will continue to treat issues relating to their welfare with utmost priority.

