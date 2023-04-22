The sports category has moved to a new website.
Why we can't evacuate trapped Nigerians from war-torn Sudan - FG

Nurudeen Shotayo

The government said evacuating Nigerians trapped in Sudan is impossible at this time due to factors beyond its control.

Khartoum International Airport.

Nigerians trapped in the troubled region have been begging to be evacuated since the start of the face-off between two contending Sudanese military factions.

Over 1,700 Nigerian students appealed to the Federal Government to get them out of Sudan where a fierce confrontation between a paramilitary group, Rapid Support Force (RSF) and Sudanese armed forces has entered its eighth day.

Reports say no fewer than 400 lives have been lost while 3,500 people have been injured as the internal conflict showed no sign of abating.

Responding to the calls, the federal government explained that the tense situation in the Northeastern African country was making the evacuation of the stranded Nigerian citizens a difficult task.

Disclosing this in a statement on Friday, April 21, 2023, the Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa, said though the Nigerian Mission in Sudan and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) had put in place arrangements to evacuate the citizens stranded in Sudan, flight operations were impossible in this period of war.

The statement, signed by Gabriel Odu of Media, Public Relations and Protocols Unit, NIDCOM, quoted Dabiri-Erewa as noting that Aircraft parked at the Airport in the country was burnt on Friday morning

he statement read: “The Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has said while the Nigerian Mission in Sudan and the National Emergency Management Agency have put in place arrangements to evacuate Nigerian students and other Nigerian citizens stranded in Sudan, the tensed situation makes it gravely risky and impossible for any flights at this point in time, noting that aircrafts parked at the airport in the country were burnt yesterday (Thursday) morning

“Dabiri-Erewa noted that humanitarian groups are seeking ways of getting food, water and medical supplies across to people.

“She, therefore, appealed to the fighting parties to consider the Juba Peace Agreement enunciated by the Intergovernmental Authority on Development as a fundamental mechanism for the restoration of peace and tranquillity in the country.

