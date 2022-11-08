Why positive news stories are scarce in Nigeria [Pulse Editors Opinion]

The Media or society: who is the bad influence?

Editors and reporters often get desperate to increase audience; as the numbers equals the money in media entrepreneurship. But a common media dilemma argues that the media is only a reflection of society; hence, if society is bad, the news headlines tilt to the negative.

Psychologically, we are far more inclined to react to ordinary people doing stupid or bad things. It grabs the attention easily, and negativity provokes a deeper and stronger reaction in our brain. And this is not always a bad thing.

Various news frames aim at striking a response from citizens; ideally, for the betterment of society. What is obtainable today is the overuse of this media tool for economic exploitation of media. To have its numbers, the Nigerian media maybe overselling bad news.

But on the flip side, we must also credit the society itself for making it easy for the media to capitalize on bad news; btw society is 'all of us'. We, humans in Nigeria are the subjects around which news-worthy events are made manifest. We also are the demand pull for news.

Nigerian leaders and citizens have a duty to create positive events that will ripple effect naturally into news content. But the factual wildness remains that we continue to fail in this duty; and the overzealous media hyper focusses on the negativity we radiate. Take for instance the mushroom blogs that fuel the spread of hate speech between the various fan bases of Big Brother Naija ex-housemates; as well as reporting gruesome remarks by uncouth politicians like Femi Fani-Kayode; all participants are in these stories are leaders and citizens...

How negative news affects you

When you consume negative information, your sympathetic nervous system causes your body to release stress hormones like cortisol and adrenaline. This is your body's reaction to a crisis. Stressful news can cause you to experience uncomfortable physical symptoms like fatigue, anxiety, depression, and gut problems.

A regular intake of upbeat information will not only make you feel happier and more satisfied, but it also has the potential to decrease the levels of circulating cortisol and its negative impact on your physical condition.

On the external, it can also lead us to miscalculate certain risks, shape our views of public personalities, and possibly influence the health of entire economies.

What should you do?

In reality, most of the resolve efforts should be on the leaders of our society. However, the track record of consistent disappointments is the reason why my solutions are focused on citizens as collective individuals.

Intentionally seek positive news

Question and probe triggering headlines before reacting

Detach from news till all sides of a story are made public.

In your little corners, create positive experiences for yourself and others.

Remain respectful when conversing about differing perspectives/opinions with other citizens.