10 positive news stories in Nigeria this November

As a follow up to Why positive news stories are scarce in Nigeria [Pulse Editors Opinion], Pulse sets a president by bringing to you this list of positive stories in the Nigerian news space.
- From 2021 to this very minute there has not been a single case of pirate attack in Nigerian territorial waters. The decision of the International Maritime Bureau to remove Nigeria from the list of piracy prone countries for the first time is a testament to this amazing feat.
- Yemi Alade just shut down L'Olympia in Paris. The concert was attended by thousands of her fans who could not contain their excitement at seeing her. She was joined by other artistes such as Maud Elka, Mo Eazy (Nigeria), Made in Paris and Bramsitoo, who all gave thrilling performances.
- Over 200 military personnel have been certified in satellite image analysis and defence mapping. Two geospatial techniques crucial to national security and defence. The Nigerian military will be getting its own dedicated satellite.
- CDD and @inecnigeria in partnership with NUJ is hosting a two-day workshop in Port Harcourt, River State on conflict sensitive reporting, 2023 general elections and countering fake news for journalists and CSOs in the south south geopolitical zone.
- Chief of army staff donates block of classrooms to Okene community… also built principal's office as well as renovations of a block of Assembly Hall and staff rooms. The gesture was part of the CIMIC Special Intervention Projects executed by the Nigerian Army across the country
- National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) in collaboration with Domineum, a Blockchain Solutions Provider, is announcing the launch of NITDA Blockchain Scholarship Scheme. A programme aimed at training 30,000 Nigerians on blockchain technology for developing career skillset in the emerging technologies.
- In an interesting twist of activities, the Nigeran police force counts down to the 13th Biennial Police Games, UYO 2022. The event aims aims promoting fitness and combat agility of police officers.
- The Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) BEECROFT has rescued 10 crew members from a fishing trawler in Lagos. The trawler is a commercial fishing vessel designed to operate fishing trawls. Christened OLOKUN XII, the vessel capsized within the Lagos channel in the early hours of Monday, November 07, 2022.
Mercy Johnson features on Mr Macaronni's skit, remining Nigerians why they fell in love with her.
- N85m was Budgeted in the 2022 FG budget for the rehabilitation of the primary healthcare centre in Katsina central federal constituency, Katsina State. Traka Nigeria tracked this project and found that that work is ongoing at the dilapidated PHC facility in Kwado community. When this facility is completed and equipped, an estimated 4,000 residents will now access better healthcare.
