Why Nigeria must deepen relationship with Angola – Information Minister

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Minister said both countries are well endowed with natural resources, especially oil and gas, which they depend on for significant revenues.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris [Guardian]
Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris [Guardian]

Idris stated this during the Angola-Nigerian Business Forum Dinner in Abuja, which had the theme “Introducing A New Era of Sustainable Business Partnership.”

According to the Minister, Nigeria and Angola share a very important relationship, adding that both countries are members of the Non-Aligned Movement and the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is desirous to deepen the relationship between Nigeria and other African countries, including Angola.

“Among other things, we are working on signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Public Communication and Media Exchange with the Embassy of Angola in Nigeria, as part of efforts to deepen our relationship.

“I look forward to this and many more demonstrations of our bilateral alignment.

“Nigeria is very much keen to support Angola’s domestic and foreign aspirations and the country’s overall development, and we expect reciprocity in this regard. Indeed, the progress of one is the progress of all,” Idris said.

He added that as the two biggest producers of crude oil in Africa, they are seen as ‘big brothers’ in Africa, with a high burden of expectations on them.

“The Government of President Tinubu will continue to strengthen our mutual brotherhood, through a deliberate pursuit of productive bilateral relations.

“The President has already been recognised across Africa as a father figure, leading Africa’s most populous nation and biggest economy.

“This explains his appointment as Chairman of ECOWAS, shortly after he was sworn in as President.

“Since he assumed office, he has been very visible on the international stage, championing the image and cause, not only of Nigeria but also the African continent,” the minister added.

Speaking, the Ambassador of Angola to Nigeria, Mr Jose Bamoquina Zau said Nigeria and Angola had come a long way.

“We need to make it stronger. We need to do it together; we need to strengthen the economic ties between us to generate huge benefits for the two countries”.

Similarly, former Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki said the business partnership between the two countries would enhance the economic development of the African continent.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that an 8-man Angola-Nigeria Business Council was inaugurated during the event.

The event attracted business moguls from BUA Group, Air Peace, and others as well as the diplomatic community.

News Agency Of Nigeria
