Why I rejected N150m to dump Atiku - Popular artiste.

Speaking during a programme on the Hausa Service of DW, the Kannywood singer said he rejected the offer allegedly made by the camp of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, because of his personal conviction that Atiku is a better option for the country.

Ahmad is the composer of the viral song, ‘APC Sai Mun Bata Wuta…' in which he denigrated the ruling party.

He was one of the many Hausa singers who composed songs for the PDP candidate's campaign and has also performed at his rallies in the North.

Speaking further, the singer argued that Atiku is healthier than his APC counterpart and would perform better if he wins the February 25 election.

Ahmad's words: “I have prioritised national interest over personal interests,” Leadership Newspaper which monitored the programme quoted Ahmad as saying.

“I was asked to leave Atiku for another candidate and be paid the sum of N150 million in addition to a car worth N80 million but I rejected it.

“I rejected the offer because I know that Atiku will deliver good governance and save Nigeria from its current deplorable condition.