ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Why I rejected N150m to dump Atiku - Popular artiste

Nurudeen Shotayo

The Kannywood artiste was one of the Hausa singers that composed campaign songs for Atiku.

Why I rejected N150m to dump Atiku - Popular artiste.
Why I rejected N150m to dump Atiku - Popular artiste.
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Speaking during a programme on the Hausa Service of DW, the Kannywood singer said he rejected the offer allegedly made by the camp of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, because of his personal conviction that Atiku is a better option for the country.

Ahmad is the composer of the viral song, ‘APC Sai Mun Bata Wuta…' in which he denigrated the ruling party.

He was one of the many Hausa singers who composed songs for the PDP candidate's campaign and has also performed at his rallies in the North.

Speaking further, the singer argued that Atiku is healthier than his APC counterpart and would perform better if he wins the February 25 election.

Ahmad's words:I have prioritised national interest over personal interests,” Leadership Newspaper which monitored the programme quoted Ahmad as saying.

“I was asked to leave Atiku for another candidate and be paid the sum of N150 million in addition to a car worth N80 million but I rejected it.

“I rejected the offer because I know that Atiku will deliver good governance and save Nigeria from its current deplorable condition.

“How will I support Tinubu who is not healthy and physically fit? Our religion also admonishes us to choose healthy persons as leaders for it is one of the qualities of a good leader.”

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Direct flight from Nigeria to Israel for pilgrimage to begin in March – NCPC

Direct flight from Nigeria to Israel for pilgrimage to begin in March – NCPC

Uncertainty as new naira notes remain scarce after CBN’s deadline

Uncertainty as new naira notes remain scarce after CBN’s deadline

National Assembly quarters mosque gets new chief imam

National Assembly quarters mosque gets new chief imam

Bauchi cattle traders lament low patronage amid naira scarcity

Bauchi cattle traders lament low patronage amid naira scarcity

We have no candidate in 2023 general election - INEC boss

We have no candidate in 2023 general election - INEC boss

Nigerians shun Supreme Court order, reject old naira notes

Nigerians shun Supreme Court order, reject old naira notes

Boy who stood in front of Obi's convoy at Lagos rally explains action

Boy who stood in front of Obi's convoy at Lagos rally explains action

2 injured at Tinubu's late night campaign rally in Abuja

2 injured at Tinubu's late night campaign rally in Abuja

Why I rejected N150m to dump Atiku - Popular artiste

Why I rejected N150m to dump Atiku - Popular artiste

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Eunice Dwumfour, a 30-year-old councilwoman in Sayreville, NJ, was fatally shot outside her home Wednesday night. SayervilleGOP Source: New York Post.

Nigerian pastor's wife dies in U.S. after getting shot 12 times

Supreme Court suspends CBN deadline on naira notes swap. (Channels TV)

Supreme Court suspends CBN deadline on naira notes swap

Nigeria's new naira notes

BREAKING: El-Rufai, Matawalle, Bello drag FG to court over new Naira

Supreme Court suspends CBN deadline on naira notes swap. (Channels TV)

Cash Swap: Despite Supreme Court judgement, CBN counts down to Feb 10 deadline