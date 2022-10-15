Why I described #LekkiShooting as photoshopped - Enenche clarifies

Backlash over list: Pulse reports that the addition of the former Director of Defence Information into the Labour Party Presidential campaign council list had generated angry reactions on social media due to his representation of the October 20, 2020 shooting at Lekki Toll plaza.

Enenche has been heavily criticised for saying that the live footage from DJ Switch's Instagram account was “photoshopped” and “cropped,” prompting the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, to declare that the party would pull the list for a review and issue an updated list in due course.

Enenche replies: However, in a statement posted on his official Twitter page on the night of Friday, October 14, 2022, the retired general addressed the issue raised, explaining that his description of the shooting incident at the time was influenced by the oath of allegiance he swore on commission into the military service.

Enenche's statement partly read: “Dear country men and women, following my appointment on the campaign council of Labour Party, there were reactions on the social media about my pronouncement concerning a video shot at the scene of #EndSARS incident at Lekki toll-gate on October 20, 2020. Everyone that commented in anyway was right based on the information at their disposal and individual analysis.

“Personally and professionally, I worked with the overriding interest of Nigerians at heart based on the oath of allegiance I swore on commission into the military service, which is sacrosanct.

“I sincerely shared in the pains of that breaking news through the social media as it were. On that note, I want to assure all that more efforts will be put in, so that all assertions can be cleared convincingly from appropriate sources. God bless our cause for the recovery of our dear country Nigeria.”

Obi-Datti to the rescue: Enenche further stated that his commitment to emergence of credible leaders in 2023 convinced him to declare his support for Obi without fear, adding that he was sure that the Labour Party candidate and his running-mate, Dr. Yusuf Datti-Ahmed, would provide quality leadership.

Enenche's statement added: “Recall I underscored the need for every conscience bound Nigerian, cutting across societal class to join in the current political exercise in the country towards electing credible, competent and capable leaders in 2023.

“In addition, I enjoined all to speak out and not to sit on the fence.

“Consequently, I made bold to openly and objectively support the candidature of HE Mr. Peter Obi and Dr. Yusuf Datti-Ahmed, without fear or contradiction. All based on my knowledge of the duo for about 17 years and 5 years respectively, that they can provide quality leadership for the Nation that will guarantee effective followership.