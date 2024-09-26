ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Why Africa remains underdeveloped and in poverty - Tinubu

News Agency Of Nigeria

The President noted that extracting raw minerals in Africa had continued to keep the continent in a state of poverty.

President Bola Tinubu. [X, formerly Twitter]
President Bola Tinubu. [X, formerly Twitter]

Recommended articles

The president attributed the continent’s underdevelopment to the fact that the resources were primarily extracted and exported to foreign countries for refining and manufacturing.

Tinubu, represented by his Vice, Kashim Shettima, stated this in a keynote address, during the African Minerals Strategy Group (AMSG) meeting, held on the sidelines of the ongoing 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, United States.

A statement on the event was made available to newsmen in Abuja by Stanley Nkwocha, the spokesperson of the president. In the statement, the President noted that extracting raw minerals in Africa had continued to keep the continent in a state of poverty.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, the extraction of raw minerals without local processing only deepens Africa’s underdevelopment and prolongs its economic challenges. Tinubu, therefore, stressed the urgent need for the continent to break free from the dependency.

“This has left the continent at the mercy of foreign markets, forcing it to repurchase finished products at much higher prices.

“A situation in which the raw minerals are extracted from our countries, exported, refined, and sold to us as finished products merely consolidates the foundations of our misery and pushes us further down the depths of underdevelopment,” he said.

The President called on African nations to adopt a new agenda that prioritised local value addition, which was essential to industrialising the continent and providing sustainable economic growth.

On the evolution of lithium-ion technology, Tinubu noted that the development had enabled the swift production and manufacturing of portable consumer electronics such as laptops, computers, cellular phones, and electric cars.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We live in a world of electronic mobility in which lithium-powered batteries provide higher specific energy, higher energy density, higher energy efficiency, longer cycle life, and longer calendar life.

“The global need for new battery technology has triggered a new scramble for Africa’s critical minerals.

“Africa possesses 92% of global reserves of platinum, 56% of Cobalt, 54% of Manganese and 36% of Chromium.

"These are the minerals employed in the manufacturing of the new batteries. In short, the world needs Africa today more than ever,” he added.

Tinubu further emphasised Africa’s determination to move beyond the historical exploitation of its resources, advocating the localisation of the entire mineral value chain within the continent.

ADVERTISEMENT

He assured of his administration’s commitment to adding local value to Nigeria’s mineral resources as part of the Africa Minerals Strategy Group’s (AMSG) vision chaired by Nigeria’s Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake.

Tinubu drew attention to Nigeria’s vast market of over 226 million people, adding that the success of the country’s 10 billion dollar telecoms market is proof of its growth potential.

"This is evident in the manufacturing of Lithium batteries, concentrates and components to set up their business and domesticate the value chain from extraction to production in Nigeria.”

He affirmed that the AMSG was focused on transforming Africa from a supplier of raw materials into a global mining industry stakeholder.

On his part, the Minister of Solid Minerals, Dele Alake, who spoke in his capacity as the Chairman of the Africa Minerals Strategy Group, laid out the group’s vision to transform Africa’s mining industry through local value addition and industrialisation. The minister criticised the traditional model of mineral extraction in Africa where raw materials are exported for processing abroad.

ADVERTISEMENT

This, according to him, resulted in the loss of economic opportunities and jobs on the continent. He maintained that the pattern of trade had left African nations vulnerable, as they were forced to import finished goods at inflated prices.

Alake proposed a shift towards local value addition – processing raw minerals into finished goods within Africa – as a strategy for enhancing the continent’s economic independence and contributing more significantly to its GDP. He acknowledged that, although the continent faces significant developmental challenges, Africa’s natural wealth provides a pathway to prosperity if leveraged correctly.

The General Secretary of AMSG, Moses Engadu, called for a new vision and political will among African leaders to ensure value addition becomes a sacrosanct condition to granting mineral license to any investor. The roundtable had representatives from investors, development partners, multilateral institutions and major financial institutions in attendance.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

16-year-old boy dies on football pitch during argument

16-year-old boy dies on football pitch during argument

Kekere-Ekun’s appointment as CJN shows Tinubu’s respect for seniority - Lado

Kekere-Ekun’s appointment as CJN shows Tinubu’s respect for seniority - Lado

34-yr-old mother-of-five becomes first person to die from BBL procedure in UK

34-yr-old mother-of-five becomes first person to die from BBL procedure in UK

Why Africa remains underdeveloped and in poverty - Tinubu

Why Africa remains underdeveloped and in poverty - Tinubu

Foreigners may soon be directed to register for NIN as FG seeks to amend NIMC law

Foreigners may soon be directed to register for NIN as FG seeks to amend NIMC law

EFCC accused of bias in Yahaya Bello’s prosecution

EFCC accused of bias in Yahaya Bello’s prosecution

It's going to take more than one election - Akpata vows to contest again

It's going to take more than one election - Akpata vows to contest again

FG increases corps members' monthly allowance to ₦77,000

FG increases corps members' monthly allowance to ₦77,000

Stop preferential treatment of doctors - Pharmacists tell government

Stop preferential treatment of doctors - Pharmacists tell government

Pulse Sports

‘Antonio was right’ - Ex-Roma manager backs Conte, claims Lukaku is not a big game player

‘Antonio was right’ - Ex-Roma manager backs Conte, claims Lukaku is not a big game player

‘He can't score an empty net’ - Fenerbahçe legend slams Mourinho for signing En-Nesyri instead of Osimhen

‘He can't score an empty net’ - Fenerbahçe legend slams Mourinho for signing En-Nesyri instead of Osimhen

'Arsenal have not won Champions League' — Man City star explains key difference between rivalries with Liverpool and Gunners

'Arsenal have not won Champions League' — Man City star explains key difference between rivalries with Liverpool and Gunners

Naija Stars Abroad: Little-known Chinedu, 2 underdogs outshine Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Boniface

Naija Stars Abroad: Little-known Chinedu, 2 underdogs outshine Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Boniface

Okafor denies Chukwueze assist as AC Milan register big victory in Derby della Madonnina

Okafor denies Chukwueze assist as AC Milan register big victory in Derby della Madonnina

Thank you for choosing Nigeria over England — Mikel Obi hails Super Eagles star

Thank you for choosing Nigeria over England — Mikel Obi hails Super Eagles star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

FCT teachers resume strike over unpaid wages, welfare issues with area councils

FCT teachers resume strike over unpaid wages, welfare issues with area councils

NAQS invites Nigerians to engage with the ECVC and benefit from the streamlined export processes. [Facebook]

FG backs new project to boost trade, security

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State. [Facebook]

Areas notorious for insecurity in Kaduna now enjoying peace - Sani

Edo state Governor, Godwin Obaseki. [Pulse]

Edo govt declares Friday work-free day to allow workers to travel to voting areas