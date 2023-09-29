ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

WHO releases $16m to tackle cholera - WHO Director-General

News Agency Of Nigeria

WHO added that they have released more than 16 million dollars from the WHO Contingency Fund for Emergencies.

Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General (Credit: Google)
Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General (Credit: Google)

Recommended articles

Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General said this during an online news conference. Ghebreyesus said that the organisation was providing essential supplies, coordinating the on the ground response with partners, supporting countries to detect, prevent and treat cholera, and informing people how to protect themselves.

To support this work, we have appealed for 160 million dollars, and we have released more than 16 million dollars from the WHO Contingency Fund for Emergencies.

ADVERTISEMENT

“But the real solution to cholera lies in ensuring everyone has access to safe water and sanitation, which is an internationally recognized human right,” he said.

According to him, in the previous week, WHO published new data showing that cases reported in 2022 were more than double those in 2021. He said that the preliminary data for 2023 suggested was likely to be even worse.

So far, 28 countries have reported cases in 2023 compared with 16 during the same period in 2022.

“The countries with the most concerning outbreaks right now are Ethiopia, Haiti, Iraq and Sudan.

“Significant progress has been made in countries in Southern Africa, including Malawi, Mozambique and Zimbabwe, but these countries remain at risk as the rainy season approaches,” Ghebreyesus stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, the worst affected countries and communities are poor, without access to safe drinking water or toilets. He said that they also face shortages of oral cholera vaccine and other supplies, as well as overstretched health workers, who are dealing with multiple disease outbreaks and other health emergencies.

On COVID-19, Ghebreyesus said that as the northern hemisphere winter approaches, the organisation continued to see concerning trends. He said that among the relatively few countries that report them, both hospitalisations and ICU admissions have increased in the past 28 days, particularly in the Americas and Europe.

WHO boss said that meanwhile, vaccination levels among the most at-risk groups remained worryingly low.

“Two-thirds of the world’s population has received a complete primary series, but only one-third has received an additional, or “booster” dose.

“COVID-19 may no longer be the acute crisis it was two years ago, but that does not mean we can ignore it,” he stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, countries invested so much in building their systems to respond to COVID-19. He urged countries to sustain those systems, to ensure people can be protected, tested and treated for COVID-19 and other infectious threats.

“That means sustaining systems for collaborative surveillance, community protection, safe and scalable care, access to countermeasures and coordination,” he added.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Africa needs to rejig its democracy - Ex-president Goodluck Jonathan

Africa needs to rejig its democracy - Ex-president Goodluck Jonathan

Remove all doubts, work for my victory - LP governorship candidate, Imo

Remove all doubts, work for my victory - LP governorship candidate, Imo

WHO releases $16m to tackle cholera - WHO Director-General

WHO releases $16m to tackle cholera - WHO Director-General

Sub-Saharan Africa youth population represents opportunities for region - IMF

Sub-Saharan Africa youth population represents opportunities for region - IMF

Uba Sani holds media responsible for confusion about Kaduna tribunal ruling

Uba Sani holds media responsible for confusion about Kaduna tribunal ruling

BREAKING: Sam Larry in police custody over Mohbad's death probe

BREAKING: Sam Larry in police custody over Mohbad's death probe

Music industry promotes substance abuse by glamorising drugs - Police

Music industry promotes substance abuse by glamorising drugs - Police

PDP is out to win Kogi governorship election – Melaye

PDP is out to win Kogi governorship election – Melaye

IG orders thorough investigation into attack on police officer in Abuja

IG orders thorough investigation into attack on police officer in Abuja

Pulse Sports

I still love guys - Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie reacts to lesbian rumour

I still love guys - Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie reacts to lesbian rumour

Heartbreak for Nigeria as AFCON 2027 bid slips away to East African rivals

Heartbreak for Nigeria as AFCON 2027 bid slips away to East African rivals

Victor Boniface or Harry Kane: Who has had the better Bundesliga start?

Victor Boniface or Harry Kane: Who has had the better Bundesliga start?

Steph Curry: NBA star lists Nigeria's Burna Boy and WizKid among favorite music artists

Steph Curry: NBA star lists Nigeria's Burna Boy and WizKid among favorite music artists

Controversy as Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie unveils her 'female lover'

Controversy as Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie unveils her 'female lover'

AFCON 2027: Algeria hands Nigeria a major boost

AFCON 2027: Algeria hands Nigeria a major boost

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

Tinubu approves salary increase for Federal Tertiary Institutions

Young Nigerians and celebrities showed up for Mohbad's candlelight procession on Thursday, September 21, 2023, nine days after the singer's death. [BBC]

Mohbad’s sympathisers dispersed with teargas at Lekki tollgate after procession

Bakare made a suggestion to President Tinubu on how cassava can improve the value of the Naira [MIT News]

'For commodification of the naira, use cassava' [Pulse Explainer]

Prof. Idris Bugaje, the Executive Secretary, National Board for Technical Education (Credit: The Sun Nigeria)

Remove HND/BSc Dichotomy or scrap HND programmes - NBTE Boss tells FG