Whitney Adeniran: Chrisland School to independently evaluate autopsy

The Magistrate ordered the chief medical examiner of Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH, to provide all the items to the applicant's pathologist's laboratory on the day of forensic consultation, which will be supervised by the chief medical examiner and the parents of the deceased.

Chrisland School makes requests

The school had filed an application to enable it to consult an independent pathologist on the items obtained from the corpse by the LASUTH. These include blood and other body fluids, skin sample, slides used in diagnosing electrocution, samples of bone and muscle, and urine samples taken during the autopsy.

Additionally, the school requested all photographs taken during the autopsy, copies of all histology slides reported, and access to the results of all toxicology tests conducted on the late student.

What you should know: Whitney's parents are expected to testify in the case on April 17, 2023. Counsel to the state government, Akin George, did not oppose the application.

About the Whitney Adeniran death case

The Whitney Adeniran case involves the death of a 12-year-old student at Chrisland School in Lagos, Nigeria. The cause of death was initially reported as electrocution, but her parents have questioned the circumstances of her death.