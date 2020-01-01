Earlier in the year, Facebook, the owner of WhatsApp, stopped people from creating new accounts on Windows phones.

The reason for doing so, according to the company, was because it has stopped developing updates for the platform, and as such there would not be new updates or features for the OS.

Reports say the app company is stopping support for devices whose operating systems do not have the capabilities that are needed to expand the app’s features.

The decision to stop running on Microsoft Windows phones was taken because such gadgets can no longer support future updates, reports say.

WhatsApp will also stop support for older Apple and Android devices, a decision which will affect devices that run Android gadgets on 2.3.7 and older and iOS 8.

READ ALSO: Open up the legal education; the public will select the best lawyers out of the substandard ones – Mahama

According to Apple, only 7% of its devices worldwide are running OS older than iOS 12, an operating system that was released in 2018.

Meanwhile, in spite of the development, WhatsApp will be supporting android devices on 4.0.3 and higher and iOS 9 upwards.

“This was a tough decision for us to make, but the right one in order to give people better ways to keep in touch with friends, family, and loved ones,” the app company said.