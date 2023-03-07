What we’ve done in 100 days — Gov. Adeleke

The governor said he had made provision for potable water in each of 333 wards in the state and constructed 20-kilometre roads across the state.

He said that the administration had presented the sum of N518 million to 40 communities for infrastructure development.

In the area of health, Adeleke said under the Imole surgical and medical outreach, 2000 persons in each of the nine federal constituencies in the state would benefit from free medical care.

He said this was in addition to the enrollment of 3000 indigenes on the Osun Health Insurance Scheme (OHIS).

The governor also said that since his assumption of office, he had made provision for transformers and other electrical materials in communities without electricity in an ongoing project.

Adeleke said he had started the payment of salaries and pension arrears from January 2016, owed by the past administration.

On infrastructure development, the governor said he had embarked on the rehabilitation and construction of roads across the state.

He said in a bid to ensure food security in the state, he had approved subsidies on fertilisers and other farm inputs for farmers in the state.

The governor also revealed that he would be giving bond cheques to the contributory pensioners in the state on March 10.

He promised that in the next few months, he would embark on robust delivery of services in the area of climate change action plans for job creation.

Adeleke said that he would also focus on tourism and entrainment, and application of telemedicine to expand healthcare access for artisans, among others.