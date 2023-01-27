ADVERTISEMENT
We've uncovered plots to malign TETFund's leadership – Management

News Agency Of Nigeria

Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) says it has uncovered plots by certain individuals and groups to malign its leadership and disrupt its activities.

TETFund boss, Mr Sonny Echono.
TETFund boss, Mr Sonny Echono.
Oniyangi attributed the said plots to its determination not to succumb to frivolous requests which, it said, is in gross violation of the fund’s mandate.

He said that some individuals and groups had, in continuation of their campaign of calumny, resorted to carrying out demonstrations and writing frivolous petitions against TETFund’s Executive Secretary, Mr Sonny Echono, over his continued stand not to compromise his office.

“While the schemes of these individuals and groups are not unexpected, as they have become almost traditional, it is important to call the attention of our esteemed stakeholders and the general public to avoid attendant distractions that may arise.

“The management of TETFund is cognisant of the increasing confidence being reposed on the fund by critical stakeholders and indeed, the general public.

“This is as a result of the impactful reforms introduced in the past year to enhance greater efficiency and quality service delivery, and will not, under any circumstance, betray public trust.

“The executive secretary and his team will continue to focus on the needs of the fund’s beneficiary institutions, classified as public universities, polytechnics and colleges of education, as well as other specific mandates of the agency,” he said.

Oniyangi reassured stakeholders and the general public that TETFund was being run with deep sense of responsibility.

He stressed that the executive secretary remained committed to providing quality, accountable and exemplary leadership, and would not be distracted, in any way whatsoever, by any mischievous plot.

News Agency Of Nigeria

