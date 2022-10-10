RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

We’ve seen light at end of tunnel — ASUU

Bayo Wahab

Gbajabiamila says he expects that the strike would be called off “in a matter of days.”

ASUU President, Prof Emmanuel Osodoke and Speaker of the House of Reps, Femi Gbajabiamila (SkyDaily)
The president of the union, Prof Emmanuel Osodeke, said, “For the first time, we have seen light at the end of the tunnel.”

Osodeke said this following a remark by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila that he expected that the strike would be called off “in a matter of days.”

Gbajabiamila made this know while briefing the representatives of the union on Monday, October 10, 2022.

Details later…

