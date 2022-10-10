We’ve seen light at end of tunnel — ASUU
Gbajabiamila says he expects that the strike would be called off “in a matter of days.”
The president of the union, Prof Emmanuel Osodeke, said, “For the first time, we have seen light at the end of the tunnel.”
Osodeke said this following a remark by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila that he expected that the strike would be called off “in a matter of days.”
Gbajabiamila made this know while briefing the representatives of the union on Monday, October 10, 2022.
Details later…
