We've rehabilitated 99 roads in Imo in 2 years - Uzodinma

Uzodinma said this while reeling out his achievements at a stakeholders' meeting, organised by the state government in Owerri on Tuesday.

The governor, who thanked the people of the state for keeping faith with his government, said that out of the 99 roads, 32 had been fully completed, while the remaining would soon be completed.

He listed the high priority roads to include: Owerri-Orlu and Owerri-Okigwe dual carriage ways which, he said, would serve as great stimulant to the economy of the state, when completed.

"We have remodeled roundabouts in Owerri and environs to ease traffic and open up the city for more businesses and investments.

"The overall objective of this massive road construction and reconstruction is to strengthen the state's economy by boosting commerce, industry and tourism," he said.

The governor further said that the meeting was convened out of his strong desire to connect with Imo people so as to extend dividends of democracy to the grassroots.

He urged members of Imo Stakeholders' Council to imbibe patriotism, eschew rancour and work for the people of the state.

According to him, malicious falsehood against his administration will do no one no good hence, the need for all stakeholders to unite so as to move the state forward.

"Meetings such as this offer us an opportunity, as a government, to have regular open dialogue with Imo people to enable us effectively deliver dividends of democracy.

"There is always a price to pay for any genuine reform and I believe that we have made appreciable progress to arrest the rot we met on ground.

"Every malicious falsehood against me shall not prosper because He who is in me is greater than he who is in them," he said.

Earlier in his address, Chief Leo Stan Eke, Chairman of the occasion and Chief Executive Officer of Zinox Group, thanked the people of the state for their solidarity to the Uzodimma-led government.

Eke sued for peace, stressing that this would encourage monumental developmental strides in the overall interest of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event was attended by some former governors and deputy governors of the state, members of the State Executive Council and members of the House of Assembly.