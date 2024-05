We’ve reduced banditry in Katsina by 70% – Gov Radda

According to the Governor, this was sequel to the robust synergy between the local security outfits and the conventional security agencies across the state.

Radda, who was on a working visit to Yola, disclosed this in an interview with newsmen on Saturday.

He said, ”It is high time to have state Police included in the fight against insecurity in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have reduced the rate of banditry to about 60 to 70 per cent. What we are witnessing now is the crazy approach by the bandits going to hard-to-reach villages close to forests, burning houses and killing people.

“We have developed strategies to fight it”, he said.

Radda further explained that most of the developing countries have state Police that secure lives and properties.

He urged governments at all levels to prioritise education for the development of the sector in Nigeria.