ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

We’ve reduced banditry in Katsina by 70% – Gov Radda

News Agency Of Nigeria

Radda further explained that most of the developing countries have state Police that secure lives and properties.

Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina State. [X:@dikko_radda]
Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina State. [X:@dikko_radda]

Recommended articles

According to the Governor, this was sequel to the robust synergy between the local security outfits and the conventional security agencies across the state.

Radda, who was on a working visit to Yola, disclosed this in an interview with newsmen on Saturday.

He said, ”It is high time to have state Police included in the fight against insecurity in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have reduced the rate of banditry to about 60 to 70 per cent. What we are witnessing now is the crazy approach by the bandits going to hard-to-reach villages close to forests, burning houses and killing people.

“We have developed strategies to fight it”, he said.

Radda further explained that most of the developing countries have state Police that secure lives and properties.

He urged governments at all levels to prioritise education for the development of the sector in Nigeria.

Radda said, ”This will give opportunity to the less privileged, to access quality education at all levels.”

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Dividends of democracy will go round in Oyo State – Makinde

Dividends of democracy will go round in Oyo State – Makinde

First Lady wants Air Force officers’ wives to prioritise their mental health

First Lady wants Air Force officers’ wives to prioritise their mental health

We’ve reduced banditry in Katsina by 70% – Gov Radda

We’ve reduced banditry in Katsina by 70% – Gov Radda

EFCC hands over $22k seized from Lagos fraudster to FBI for transfer to owner

EFCC hands over $22k seized from Lagos fraudster to FBI for transfer to owner

Nigeria collapsed the day Tinubu removed petrol subsidy - Babachir Lawal

Nigeria collapsed the day Tinubu removed petrol subsidy - Babachir Lawal

Nigeria will not import one drop of petrol by June - Dangote

Nigeria will not import one drop of petrol by June - Dangote

Why I will support Peter Obi to be president in 2027 - Atiku

Why I will support Peter Obi to be president in 2027 - Atiku

APC didn't pay my school fees, I won't advise them, suspended Jimoh Ibrahim

APC didn't pay my school fees, I won't advise them, suspended Jimoh Ibrahim

No worker can survive on less than ₦100,000 minimum wage - Shehu Sani

No worker can survive on less than ₦100,000 minimum wage - Shehu Sani

Pulse Sports

'I want to be beautiful' - Sha’Carri Richardson on why she keeps long nails

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The Senator representing Ogun West Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Sen.Solomon Adeola (Yayi). [DCConnect]

Yayi aims to turn Ogun West into small London as he makes 'Emilokan' case for his zone

The suspect has been arrested (image used for illustration) [Guardian]

4-year-old girl in Ekiti accuses 27-year-old man of raping her

Gov Ademola Adeleke of Osun State and former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Ensure you work as you dance - Obasanjo advises Gov Adeleke his dance partner

Trailer loads of opioids [Dateline Nigeria]

Lagos NDLEA arrests 3 involved in trafficking 3 trailer loads of opioids