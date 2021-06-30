We've not commented on Nnamdi Kanu's arrest - Ohanaeze Ndigbo

Ogbonnia said that the organisation had dissociated itself from a purported press release currently in public domain.

He warned mischief makers, impostors and charlatans peddling the name of Ohanaeze Ndigbo to achieve selfish gains to desist from such shameful misadventure.

“The attention of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has been drawn to a publication currently circulating in the media suggesting that Ohanaeze has issued a statement regarding the alleged re-arrest and re-arraignment of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“Ordinarily, we would have ignored the said press release, but silence in this circumstance would mean giving validity to such fallacy by the unsuspecting public.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo led by Ambassador Professor George Obiozor has not issued any press statement on the matter.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo as the apex Igbo cultural organisation does not issue public statements in a hurry,’’ he said.